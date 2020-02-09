Florence Pugh Dazzles In Ruffled Teal Gown On The Oscars Red Carpet

Florence Pugh totally wowed on the Oscars red carpet, just like she has all awards season long. The Oscar nominee stunned in a gorgeous teal dress before the ceremony.

Florence Pugh, 24, was a vision on a satin teal gown on the Oscars red carpet. This was her very first time attending the Oscars and she killed it. The Louis Vuitton gown featured ruffles to add some texture to her look. She paired her dress with matching teal heels. Her hair was swept up into a sleek updo. A truly incredible look from head-to-toe!

Florence is a first-time Oscar nominee for her role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Her co-star Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. The film also up for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Achievement in Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

The past year has truly been an epic moment in Florence’s career. On top of Little Women, she starred in the critically-acclaimed movie Midsommar and played WWE wrestler Paige in Fighting with My Family in 2019. The year 2020 is looking equally as bright for Florence. She is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will play Yelena in Black Widow, which will be released in May 2020. The movie also stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence’s fellow nominee in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category.

Just days before the Oscars, Florence attended WME’s pre-Oscar’s party with boyfriend Zach Braff. Florence looked fabulous in a marigold off-shoulder mini dress while out on a date night with her man. The couple was first spotted out in public together in April 2019 and haven’t been shy about their relationship since. They certainly make a cute couple!