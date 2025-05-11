Simu Liu’s Fiancée: Get to Know Allison Hsu

Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who rose to global fame as the lead in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has built a multifaceted career in entertainment. He first gained recognition on the hit CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience, was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022, released a memoir titled We Were Dreamers, and starred in 2023’s blockbuster Barbie.

While his career continues to soar, Simu has also found love with Allison Hsu, a digital marketing executive he began dating in late 2022. On May 11, 2025, the couple announced their engagement following a romantic proposal in Paris, with Simu writing, “I choose you forever and always.”

Now engaged, the couple continues to share their journey together—on and off the red carpet. Learn more about Allison and their relationship below.

When Did Simu and Allison Begin Dating?

Simu and Allison began dating sometime in 2022, with the couple going Instagram official on November 20, 2022. Allison took to Instagram to share a pic of the newly minted couple smiling at the camera at a concert. Both appeared to be glowing with happiness, and Allison captioned the pic with a simple smiley-face emoji. Simu later shared a post with his new leading lady on December 2 as the couple attended the Violent Night premiere in L.A.

Allison Works as a Digital Marketing Director for Interscope

Allison’s no stranger to Hollywood. According to Forbes, she’s been working as a digital marketing director at Interscope Records since March of 2023. That means she gets to handle digital and social media efforts for major recording artists, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and FINNEAS, among others.

“Spearheading campaigns across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, Allison maximizes the 200M+ global social footprints of artists like Eilish and Gaga through strategic digital advertising, custom AR lenses and website builds, and intricate teasing and launch campaigns,” her job description on Forbes reads. Allison was named one of the outlet’s 30 Under 30 in the music industry in 2022.

She Interned at Major Fashion Houses

According to the China Morning Post, before her gig at Interscope, Allison held public relations internships at Jimmy Choo and Georgio Armani. She also interned at Interscope in 2017 as she completed her studies at UCLA, before working her way up the ladder to her current position.

Allison’s a Swiftie

Simu and his now beautiful fiancée were among the lucky who were issued an invite to Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour Movie premiere on October 11, 2023, at The Grove in Los Angeles. “I was freaking out,” Simu later told Jimmy Kimmel of the experience of sitting just in front of Taylor. “Allison was apoplectic.”

Simu’s Crazy About Her

“She’s a badass, she’s a fighter and she’s very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things,” the actor and singer gushed to PEOPLE about Allison in a December 2022 interview. “And that’s a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes.”

Still, there’s the challenge of making time for one another — but of course, they do. “I mean, [the] schedule’s always packed and it’s always, you know, it’s just hard for anybody who travels a lot to fight for time together and make sure you’re taking enough time to be present with each other and to kind of block out everything that everybody wants and to just kind of be, to have a moment that’s just ours,” he told PEOPLE in July of 2023 as Barbie premiered.

In fact, he revealed in a Valentine’s Day 2024 post that he’d flown in from Tokyo to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with her. “Happy valentines darling 🤍 id fly in from tokyo for your super bowl any day ;),” he captioned the February 14 pic of the couple at the big game.