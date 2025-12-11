Sherrone Moore Affair Allegations: Pregnant Rumors, ‘Inappropriate’ Scandal & Post-Firing Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was axed from his job in December 2025 after rumors of an affair with a staff member circulated. The school announced Moore’s firing in a statement without naming the staff member, with whom he allegedly had an “inappropriate relationship.”

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

After news of Moore’s arrest broke, social media users speculated about his situation. Some unverified rumors spread about his behavior, his alleged affair and even rumors of a pregnancy.

UPDATE: Ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was detained and arrested after breaking into the home of the staffer he had an affair with. Moore threatened to kill the staffer and himself. He’s currently in protective custody. — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesCBB) December 11, 2025

What Did Coach Sherrone Moore Do?

Moore was fired for allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with an unidentified staff member. The University of Michigan said in its statement that the former coach’s behavior was a “clear violation” of its policy.

Is Sherrone Moore Still Married to His Wife?

Yes, Moore is still legally married to his wife, Kelli Moore. The spouses have been married since 2015.

Who Is Paige Shiver?

Paige Shiver is a staff member on the University of Michigan’s athletics team. Shiver found herself at the center of unwanted attention amid the news of Moore’s alleged affair, though rumors of her connection to it were never verified. Her social media accounts are private, and neither she nor Moore has publicly commented on the speculation.

Why Was Sherrone Moore Arrested?

Moore was arrested in what appears to be a connection to an alleged assault incident. According to multiple outlets, he was taken into police custody at the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan at around 8:30 p.m. ET on December 10, 2025, just hours after news of his firing broke.

Moore’s charges are still unclear, but USA Today reported that Pittsfield Township police were investigating an “alleged assault” without naming the suspect.

According to a statement from the police department, an unidentified suspect was arrested amid an “ongoing” investigation.

“Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details,” the statement from the Pittsfield Township police read, per CNN. “Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”