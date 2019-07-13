Selena Gomez’s 16 Sexiest Bikini & Swimsuit Pics Of All-Time

What better way to heat up summer than in a swimsuit!? Selena Gomez is giving MAJOR bathing suit inspiration in these sexy pics of her wearing bikinis and more.

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez looks sexy in a swimsuit, and we’ve rounded up her hottest swimsuit pics ever to prove it. Recently, Selena modeled for her longtime friend, Theresa Mingus’, new bathing suit line, Krahs, and the photos are perfection. Sel actually helped design her own bathing suits for the brand, and they were purposely made to cover up the scar she has from a 2017 kidney transplant. Both the one-piece and two-piece Selena suit are bright red, with the bikini featuring high-waisted bottoms to cover up the lower half of the stomach.

Selena also modeled another one of the brand’s red swimsuits, and she looked like a total Baywatch babe while exiting the ocean for the sexy shoot. She had a big smile on her face in the gorgeous photos, and we can’t wait to see how she continues to support the brand in the future! Of course, we’ve seen Sel in swimsuits on other occasions than this, as well. In 2018, she took a trip to Australia with a bunch of her friends, and was photographed while lounging on a yacht in the Sydney Harbour. She looked amazing in her bikini as she enjoyed her time on the water.

We’ve also seen photos of Selena in Hawaii in a strapless pink bikini, as well as on the beach in Miami in a one-piece black swimsuit. She looked like a model in the Miami pics, and we absolutely loved the look!

Click through the gallery above to check out these photos and more of Selena rockin’ bathing suits over the year. This HAS to be the best inspiration for getting that beach bod in shape, right?!