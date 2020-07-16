Selena Gomez’s 21 Hottest Performance Looks Of All-Time: AMAs, Revival Tour, & More

No matter where she’s performing, Selena Gomez always stuns with her sexy on-stage ensembles! See 21 of the her hottest looks, including that gorgeous Dior bodysuit from the 2019 AMAs.

Selena Gomez, 27, is indisputably a fashion icon — especially when it comes to her on-stage looks. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum seamlessly transitioned into music over a decade ago, and has rocked some gorgeous outfits on-stage over the years. Often combining whimsical elements like crystal and tulle details with revealing cuts, she’s mastered showing off her sexy and sweet sides. With just a week to go before Selena’s 28th birthday, we’re looking back at some of her most stunning ensembles!

The Texas native returned to the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards, held in Nov. 2019, with a bang! Fresh off the release of her first #1 hit, emotional ballad “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena delivered an epic double-song performance with banger “Look At Her Now.” Selena started the performance off in a minimal, ’90s inspired black turtleneck dress before tearing it off to unveil a stunning crystal bodysuit by Dior. She paired the disco-inspired piece with Stuart Weitzman‘s signature over-the-knee “Lesley” boots in black suede, adding a dash of glam with layered diamond necklaces by Italian jeweler Roberto Coin.

Prior to her return to music in 2019 with Rare, Selena last toured in support of her 2015 album Revival. She hit the stage in 2016 for a tour of the same name, and rocked a number of gorgeous bespoke pieces. Memorably, Selena opened Act 1 of the tour — which included songs “Same Old Love,” “Come & Get It” and “Sober” — with a stunning black catsuit by NYC luxury label MONSE. The ensemble was covered in an impressive 60,000 Swarovski crystals, and dazzled under the stage lights! Selena looked fitter than ever in the skintight look, showing off her toned legs and tummy.

She paired the sheer, mesh item with a black lingerie set, as well as the “Exploration Half Boots” from Louis Vuitton (which she notably also rocked in the “Same Old Love” video). The pointy and high-heeled leather booties are perfect on-stage and off, and feature the brands trademark monogram canvas on a tab at the back of the show. Click through the gallery to see some of Selena’s other memorable performance looks!