Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Rocked The Signature ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit — Sexy Pics

The one bathing suit trend that pops up year after year is without a doubt the sexy red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit & some of our fave celebs have recreated the iconic one-piece in different ways!

One of the sexiest swimsuits of all time is without a doubt the red one-piece from the original movie, Baywatch. Pamela Anderson changed the game for good when she played a lifeguard in the movie, who strutted down the beach in a sexy low-cut hi-rise one-piece that highlighted her amazing figure. Ever since then, so many celebs have tried to recreate the iconic look and we rounded up all of their sexy red swimsuit looks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Selena Gomez, 26, has been rocking red bathing suits a lot these past few years, but her most recent look may just be our fave. Selena has been vacationing with friends in Punta Mita, Mexico, when she showed off her curvaceous figure in a sexy red Krahs Swim Comino Rib One Piece, which is only $40.

The bathing suit is actually from her friend, Theresa Mingus’s, brand, and Selena even came out with her own collaboration with brand back in May. In her collaboration, she created her very own red bikini that was designed to cover her kidney transplant scars. Sel’s one-piece featured a low-cut scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the sides of the swimsuit were hi-cut, showing off her toned legs. The back of the suit was just as sexy as it was completely open and cutout with cross-cross straps at the top. Aside from this look, Selena also rocked a red bikini in Mexico on June 28, showing off her petite figure.

Selena’s not the only one who has tried the Baywatch swimsuit, as Ashley Graham, 31, just wore one in her new campaign for the Swimsuits For All summer collection. Ashley showed off her curvaceous frame in a plunging V-neckline one-piece, that showed off ample cleavage, with hi-rise bottoms and completely sheer mesh panels on the sides. Aside from Ashley, sisters Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, have also tried out the sexy red bathing suit look in the past. Kylie opted to wear a shiny red one-piece with a plunging scoop-neck top, adding a gold body chain, while Khloe rocked a hi-cut one-piece that read COMPTON across the front.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, 28, have also rocked the look, and in true Emily style, she made the red one-piece look super sexy as it had an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive cleavage. There are so many other celebs who have tried the Baywatch swimsuit trend and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the sexy pics!