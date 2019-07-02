Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Rocked The Signature ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit — Sexy Pics

Fashion
Theresa Mingus for Krahs Swim
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Selena Gomez puts on a busty display as she models a swimwear line created by her friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. The singer helped design several looks for Krahs Swim - including a bikini which hides the I Can't Get Enough hitmaker's scar from her kidney transplant. Selena, 26, is all smiles as she shows off the creations in these newly released campaign images. The designs are available now from KrahsSwim.com Please credit Courtesy of KRAHS/MEGA. Editorial use only. 15 May 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for Krahs Swim. Photo credit: Courtesy of KRAHS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA419546_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The one bathing suit trend that pops up year after year is without a doubt the sexy red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit & some of our fave celebs have recreated the iconic one-piece in different ways!

One of the sexiest swimsuits of all time is without a doubt the red one-piece from the original movie, Baywatch. Pamela Anderson changed the game for good when she played a lifeguard in the movie, who strutted down the beach in a sexy low-cut hi-rise one-piece that highlighted her amazing figure. Ever since then, so many celebs have tried to recreate the iconic look and we rounded up all of their sexy red swimsuit looks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Selena Gomez, 26, has been rocking red bathing suits a lot these past few years, but her most recent look may just be our fave. Selena has been vacationing with friends in Punta Mita, Mexico, when she showed off her curvaceous figure in a sexy red Krahs Swim Comino Rib One Piece, which is only $40.

The bathing suit is actually from her friend, Theresa Mingus’s, brand, and Selena even came out with her own collaboration with brand back in May. In her collaboration, she created her very own red bikini that was designed to cover her kidney transplant scars. Sel’s one-piece featured a low-cut scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the sides of the swimsuit were hi-cut, showing off her toned legs. The back of the suit was just as sexy as it was completely open and cutout with cross-cross straps at the top. Aside from this look, Selena also rocked a red bikini in Mexico on June 28, showing off her petite figure.

Selena’s not the only one who has tried the Baywatch swimsuit, as Ashley Graham, 31, just wore one in her new campaign for the Swimsuits For All summer collection. Ashley showed off her curvaceous frame in a plunging V-neckline one-piece, that showed off ample cleavage, with hi-rise bottoms and completely sheer mesh panels on the sides. Aside from Ashley, sisters Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, have also tried out the sexy red bathing suit look in the past. Kylie opted to wear a shiny red one-piece with a plunging scoop-neck top, adding a gold body chain, while Khloe rocked a hi-cut one-piece that read COMPTON across the front.

Selena Gomez has been vacationing with friends in Punta Mita, Mexico, when she showed off her curvaceous figure in a sexy red Krahs Swim Comino Rib One Piece, from her friend, Theresa Mingus’s, brand on June 27. (Theresa Mingus for Krahs Swim)

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, 28, have also rocked the look, and in true Emily style, she made the red one-piece look super sexy as it had an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive cleavage. There are so many other celebs who have tried the Baywatch swimsuit trend and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the sexy pics!