Selena Gomez’s 16 Sexiest Bikini & Swimsuit Pics Of All Time

What better way to heat up summer than in a swimsuit? Selena Gomez is giving us MAJOR bathing suit inspiration in these sexy pics featuring her wearing bikinis and more! See some of our favorite pics of the beach beauty!

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez looks sexy in a swimsuit, and we’ve rounded up her hottest swimsuit pics ever to prove it. Wether she’s lounging poolside or hitting the beach for some fun in the sun, the gorgeous “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, 27, has been giving us major inspiration for the hottest season of the year! So, breakout your favorite two-piece or one-piece and don some shades, we’re about to take a look at some of our favorite photos of Selena working a swimsuit with all of the confidence in the world!

In the past, Selena modeled for her longtime friend, Theresa Mingus’, new bathing suit line, Krahs, and the photos were simply perfection. Sel actually helped design her own bathing suits for the brand, and they were thoughtfully made to cover up the scar she has from a 2017 kidney transplant. Both the one-piece and two-piece Selena suits are bright red, with the bikini featuring high-waisted bottoms to cover up the lower half of the stomach.

Selena also modeled another one of the brand’s red swimsuits, and she looked like a total Baywatch babe while exiting the ocean for the sexy shoot. She had a big smile on her face in the gorgeous photos, and has continued to support the brand ever since! Of course, we’ve seen Sel in swimsuits on more occasions than this.

In 2018, she took a trip to Australia with a group of her friends and was photographed while lounging on a yacht in the Sydney Harbour. She looked amazing in her bikini as she enjoyed her time on the water. We’ve also seen photos of Selena in Hawaii in a strapless pink bikini, as well as on the beach in Miami in a one-piece black swimsuit. She looked like a model in the Miami photo as she emerged from the crystal blue water, and we absolutely loved the look!

Of course, there are so many more images of Selena rocking swimsuits that we haven’t even mentioned. Check out the gallery above to see these photos and more of Selena rockin’ bathing suits over the years!