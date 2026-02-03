Is Savannah Guthrie Married? Meet Her Husband Michael Feldman & Ex-Husband

Image Credit: Mike Coppola

Savannah Guthrie holds her family close to her heart. The Today co-anchor has been married twice, and she found the love of her life in current husband Michael Feldman. Their love story is quite a tale; she actually broke up with Michael the day he proposed to her.

“We had at that point been dating for five-and-a-half years,” Savannah explained during a March 2025 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Again, we weren’t 20 when we got married. … My mother [Nancy Guthrie] was like, ‘You two, you need to either do it or don’t. Just do something.'”

Fortunately, Savannah and Michael ended up tying the knot, and they became a family. Get to know Savannah’s husband and former husband below.

Is Savannah Guthrie Married? About Her Current Husband

Yes, as previously noted, Savannah is married to her husband, Michael, a public relations and communications consultant and a former Democratic political adviser. Michael previously served as former Vice President Al Gore’s traveling chief of staff during his 2000 presidential election campaign.

When Did Savannah Guthrie Get Married to Michael Feldman?

Savannah and Michael first met in 2009 and dated for more than five years before he popped the question. But that day turned out to be a dramatic one because the NBC personality dumped her then-boyfriend because he hadn’t proposed yet, Savannah revealed during a 2025 interview with Kelly Clarkson.

“We had at that point been dating for five-and-a-half years. Again, we weren’t 20 when we got married,” she said. “My mother was like, ‘You two, you need to either do it or don’t. Just do something.’ So, we had this trip planned. I certainly did not think we were getting engaged because when you’ve been dating for five-and-a-half years, you no longer think a trip to the beach is the day. Like, you’re not getting your nails done.”

Savannah then recalled what she said to Michael during their 2013 trip. “Well, honey, you know, we love each other, but this has been going on too long, so I think, let’s just say ‘goodbye,’ let’s let each other go.”

She spent most of the day “weepy,” but, thankfully, Michael broke out the engagement ring later and proposed to Savannah. The couple wed in March 2014.

Does Savannah Guthrie Have Kids With Her Husband?

Yes, Savannah and Michael share two children together: daughter Vale and son Charles “Charley.”

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Ex-Husband?

Before falling in love with Michael, Savannah was married to her first husband, BBC News personality Mark Orchard. The duo were married from 2005 to 2009.

During a January 2026 appearance on Hoda Kotb‘s YouTube series, “Joy Rides,” Savannah said she felt like a “failure” when she divorced her former spouse.

“I was in my 30s. I felt old, but I now see that I was pretty young, and I was sad about it,” she recalled. “And I was also starting a new job at a place called NBC and trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true, while other dreams were falling apart. … And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure.”