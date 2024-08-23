‘Short n’ Sweet’: Decoding the Lyrics in Sabrina Carpenter’s Album

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

For Sabrina Carpenter‘s fans, Short n’ Sweet is their dream come true. The long-awaited album release comes months after the Disney Channel alum released back-to-back hit singles, from “Feather” to “Espresso” and finally “Please Please Please,” with a music featuring her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

Hollywood Life is breaking down the most cryptic lyrics from Sabrina’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, below.

‘Slim Pickens’

Throughout “Slim Pickens,” the pop star contemplates ending life “alone” and clarifying that she’s “not dramatic.”

“These are just the thoughts that pass right through me,” she continues in the first verse. “All the douchebags in my phone / Play ’em like a slot machine / If they’re winnin’, I’m just losin.'”

In the chorus, Sabrina sings, “Oh, it’s slim pickings / If I can’t have the one I love / I guess it’s you that I’ll be kissin’ / Just to get my fixings.”

‘Coincidence’

In “Coincidence,” Sabrina sings about another woman who is seemingly threatening her relationship. It’s unclear whom she is singing about.

“The second I put my head on your chest / She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense,” Sabrina sings. “Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice / And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life / Now she’s in the same damn city on the same damn night.”

In another verse from the song, Sabrina challenges her unnamed lover, singing, “Last week, you didn’t have any doubts / This week, you’re holding space for her tongue in your mouth / Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less / Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh / Suckin’ up to all of your mutual friends.”

‘Taste’

Another song in Sabrina’s album points to a mystery woman who apparently stole her unnamed beau, and the pop star sinisterly teases her that she will “taste” Sabrina on his lips. Even the music video paints a horror story with Jenna Ortega co-starring in it.

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” she sings. “If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”

‘Lie to Girls’

In “Lie to Girls,” the Girl Meets World alum sings directly to an unknown person, whom she advises to stop lying to women.

“You don’t have to lie to girls / If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves,” Sabrina sings in the chorus. “Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves / You don’t have to lie to girls / If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves / Don’t I know it better than anyone else?”

‘Please Please Please’

After watching the Bonnie and Clyde love story unfurl in the music video, fans believe that “Please Please Please” could be about Barry and Sabrina’s relationship.

“I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste / It’s funny and it’s ironic that only I feel that way,” Sabrina sings in the first verse. “I promise ’em that you’re different and everyone makes mistakes / But just don’t I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight / I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes.”