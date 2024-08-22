Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega Co-Star in ‘Taste’ Music Video: Watch Teaser

Image Credit: Getty Images

Please, please, please give us this Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega collab! On Wednesday, August 21, the 25-year-old “Feather” hitmaker teased the upcoming music video for her new song “Taste,” and the clip revealed none other than the Wednesday scream queen, 21.

“Taste! Coming this Friday,” Sabrina captioned an Instagram video that day, confirming that the release date will fall on Friday, August 23.

At the beginning of the clip, viewers see a pink bed, plentifully covered with beauty essentials and sharp knives. Sabrina then walks into the front door of a mansion wielding a large dagger in true Kill Bill style. The pop star finds Jenna upstairs in the shower with a man, and Sabrina angrily raises her knife to stab her.

The video then cuts to Sabrina applying lipstick and singing the lyric, “Oh I leave quite an impression.”

Jenna and Sabrina’s collab comes amid the “Espresso” artist’s meteoric rise in music. Over the past year, Sabrina has released back-to-back hits and showcased her creativity in various music videos. In late 2023, her “Feather” music video made headlines for its church scenes, in which Sabrina gets revenge on multiple men who mistreated her by holding a pastel-colored funeral for them.

Earlier this summer, Sabrina dropped the romantic music video for “Please Please Please,” which starred her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. The couple depicted a Bonnie and Clyde-esque story as Sabrina watches Barry, 31, get into legal trouble throughout the video.

While speaking to Variety about their iconic collaboration in August, Sabrina revealed that the Saltburn star “loved the song” and is “obsessed” with it.

“He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” she said, before gushing, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So, getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Barry and Sabrina first sparked relationship rumors in December 2023. At the time, they were spotted together on several occasions. They kept their romance out of the spotlight until making their red carpet debut at this year’s Met Gala.