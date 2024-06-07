Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Are the Modern Bonnie & Clyde in ‘Please Please Please’ Music Video

Image Credit: Getty Images

Can Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan please, please, please be the modern Bonnie and Clyde? The famous pair have successfully broken the internet for the day after Sabrina, 25, dropped her new “Please, Please, Please” music video on Thursday, June 6. And Barry, 31, brought his award-winning acting chops to the criminally steamy set.

The video begins with Sabrina getting out of prison and locking eyes with Barry, who has just been arrested and thrown behind bars. They develop a relationship, and he involves her in his illegal lifestyle. From Fight Club-esque encounters to robbing banks, Barry’s character gets arrested several times, and Sabrina appears to grow tired of the chaos. At the end of her video, she handcuffs Barry and duct tapes his mouth before planting a scarlet red kiss stain across it.

In the single, the “Espresso” hitmaker teases that her lover is an actor. Although the lyrics don’t mention the Saltburn star’s name, fans are convinced the song is a sweet shout-out to him.

“I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy,” she sings in one verse. “Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight / I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes / Yeah, I know.”

Sabrina then segues into the chorus, which pleads with the “motherf**ker” not to “embarrass” her or “bring [her] to tears.”

“Please, please, please / Don’t prove I’m right,” she sings. “And please, pleasе, please / Don’t bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice / Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another / I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf**ker.”

In the second verse of the iconic track, Sabrina flirts with the idea of trapping her unnamed lover indoors while keeping him a secret from the world.

“Well, I have a fun idea, babe (Uh-huh), maybe just stay inside,” she sings. “I know you’re craving some fresh air, but the ceiling fan is so nice (It’s so nice, right?) / And we could live so happily if no one knows that you’re with me / I’m just kidding, but really (Kinda), really, really.”

Sabrina and Barry have been dating since the end of last year. In December 2023, they were spotted out together for the first time, and they attended the 2024 Met Gala together in May.