Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Aubrey Paige & His Past Relationships

As of 2022, Ryan Seacrest is dating Aubrey Paige.

Ryan and Aubrey made their red carpet-debut in June 2022, almost a year after they began dating.

He has been romantically linked to Julianne Hough, Shayna Taylor, and Terri Hatcher.

Ryan Seacrest is one of hardest working men in show business, hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and since 2005, he’s been at the helm of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While it seems that Ryan (b. Dec. 24, 1974) fills every waking moment with work, he does make time for love, as his dating history shows. His current love is Aubrey Paige, an Instagram Influencer boasting over 65k followers as of December 2022. The couple has been going strong since 2021, but Aubrey is not the only woman who has captured Seacrest’s heart. Find out about Aubrey, and his past loves below.

Aubrey Paige

Aubrey Paige (reportedly born in 1997) is a model signed to Caroline Gleason Management in Miami, and Boom Models Agency in Milan, Italy. She lists “Screenwriting, Travel, Fashion, Fitness” in her Instagram Bio, and her IG account is full of shots showcasing her work and her adventures.

Ryan and Aubrey first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they spent Memorial Day Weekend together. Photos posted online showed them returning to New York City after spending the holiday in the Hamptons. The images showed Ryan in a nautical-striped Gucci shirt with a matching fedora and jeans. Aubrey wore a pair of high-waisted jean shorts and an olive-green shirt and carried some Gucci bags as she left the heliport. It was unclear when these two started dating, though reports claim that her May 23, 2021, post was taken in the backyard of Ryan’s Beverly Hills mansion (h/t Page Six).

Following the romance, Ryan has appeared only a few times on Aubrey’s account. “Safe to say the best part of meeting the most incredible man,” she posted on Dec. 31, 2021. Six months later, she and Ryan made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Aubrey wore a vivid print dress, while Ryan sported a classy blue suit with white pinstripes.

Mostly, Ryan and Aubrey have kept their love out of the limelight. Kelly Ripa revealed in April 2022 that she met Aubrey at her husband, Mark Consuelos’ birthday party. “I am so fond of her,” Kelly shared. Kelly also joked that she would “go into seclusion” if Ryan and Aubrey ever break up.

Shana Wall

Ryan and actress Shana Wall dated from 2003 to 2005. Shana is a model and actress whose own credits are mostly dedicated to the television screen,” according to her IMDB biography. “She was born in Tarzana, California on July 27, 1974, and made her on-screen debut in 1995 with an episode on Married… with Children (1987).”

Shana often had supporting roles in shows like Walker, Texas Ranger, and Shark. She’s also known for her role in the 2001 season of The Amazing Race. She, along with Jennifer McCall, placed 7th before their elimination.

Ryan and Shana remained on good terms following their breakup. The two reunited in 2016, with the Daily Mail publishing photos of them walking arm-in-arm through the streets of New York City. However, not much came of the reunion.

Teri Hatcher

Ryan and Teri Hatcher (b. Dec. 8, 1964) were spotted kissing in March 2006, leading some to think that the American Idol host and Desperate Housewives star were about to be the next big Hollywood romance. However, when Teri appeared on a May 2006 episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show, she said that Ryan had disappeared. “I haven’t seen him since that day,” she said. “So, all the stuff about everything else is just made up.” She clarified that the smooch took place on their third date, but the first one out in public, per PEOPLE.

Apparently, Ryan called her and said “I don’t think I can do this with you,” to Teri. When asked why, she said, “I don’t know. I ate too much lobster? You’d have to ask him.”

Jasmine Waltz

For the rest of the 2000s, Ryan’s romantic life was relatively low-key. He had a brief romance with Jasmine Waltz. Jasmine (b. Aug. 22, 1982) began modeling and commercial work in Miami, according to her IMDB profile. “She also studied at the University of Performing Arts for three years, working nights in local clubs to pay her way through school. Once finished, she headed to Los Angeles, and it didn’t take long for Hollywood to notice the beautiful brunette with the boisterous, outgoing personality. Film, TV, and commercial work soon followed, along with increased attention from the media.”

Jasmine is best known for her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and 2017. In 2022, she appeared in the film House Red. She also appeared in 2018’s Black Water and 2011’s Cheerleader Massacre 2.

Julianne Hough

For three years, Ryan dated Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough (b. July 20, 1998). The two struck up a romance in April 2010 but called it quits in March 2013.

“Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right,” she told Redbook in August 2017. “I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect. But now, I’m not holding anything back because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?”

In March 2022, Ryan and Julianne reunited on his SiriusXM radio show. “Sisanie and Tanya [Rad] have been asking me if this is awkward for me, and I said, ‘Not at all because we’ve been friends,'” Ryan said, referring to his co-hosts. “They don’t understand the concept that one can remain friends after a breakup. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remain friends for years and still are.”

Shayna Taylor

Shayna Taylor (b. 1992) and Ryan began their on-and-off relationship in 2013. Ryan and the chef/culinary social media personality began dating for a year before their first breakup in 2014. The couple reunited in 2016, and it looked like this second go at romance was going to stick. Shayna moved to New York City after he took the Live With Kelly hosting gig, and Ryan said they were “very in sync.”

However, in 2019, the two fell out and called it quits again. But, this breakup was short-lived, as they reconciled and gave love another shot…only for it to fall apart again in June 2020. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” Ryan’s rep said in a statement. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters, and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”