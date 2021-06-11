Aubrey Paige: 5 Things To Know About Instagram Influencer Seen Out With Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest was spotted enjoying some quality time with Instagram model and influencer Aubrey Paige! Learn more about the stunning starlet with the five facts here!

Ryan Seacrest might be dating again! The American Idol host, 46, was spotted celebrating Memorial Day weekend with Instagram influencer Aubrey Paige. The two have also been photographed together and appeared to be quite close. You can see the photos here! This comes roughly one year after Ryan and longtime partner Shayna Taylor went their separate ways. So who is Aubrey? Learn more about the social media star with the five fascinating facts below!

Aubrey Is An Instagram Influencer

Aubrey has quickly risen to fame as an influencer on social media. The stunner’s favorite platform is clearly Instagram, where she boasts more than 47K followers!

Ryan Follows Aubrey On IG

As of press time, it appears that Ryan is following Aubrey on Instagram. Because Aubrey’s account is currently private, fans cannot see if the social media star also follows Ryan. However, fans could comb through Ryan’s 5.2 million followers to see if Aubrey is among those who check out his Instagram Grid and Stories!

Aubrey’s Lived In Two Major Cities

According to Aubrey’s Instagram account, it appears that she’s lived in two major cities. In her bio, the star lists NY (likely for New York) and LA (the abbreviation for Los Angeles). Based on the order of the abbreviations, it appears that Aubrey currently lives in Los Angeles.

Aubrey’s Instagram Account Is Currently Set To Private

As of press time, Aubrey’s Instagram account is currently set to private. Part of the reason might for unwarranted attention based on speculation surrounding her relationship with Ryan. Regardless, fans are surely hopeful that the social media maven will reappear soon! She’s currently shared more than 390 posts.

Aubrey Is Also On TikTok

Although Instagram might be her main source of fame, Aubrey also has some great content on TikTok! The stunner boasts more than 127K followers on the social media platform, and shares fun videos from makeup looks and outfit choices and so much more. You can take a look at one of her posts above!