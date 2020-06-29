Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor Split For The 3rd Time 7 Years After 1st Meeting, Rep Confirms

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor ‘ended their relationship amicably some time ago’, his rep confirmed, after they dated on and off, with brief breaks in between, since 2013.

It’s over for Ryan Seacrest, 45, and Shayna Taylor, 28. The on-again, off-again couple officially broke up “some time ago”, according to a representative for Ryan, who spoke to People on June 29. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” the representative said. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

News of the split comes at the same time Ryan is vacationing in Mexico with friends. He just began dating someone in the same group he’s with, People further reported,. There’s no word yet on whether or not Shayna, who is a personal chef, is moving on too or the reason for the breakup.

Ryan and Shayna first met through friends in 2013 and began dating soon after. They have publicly gone through a very up and down relationship with their first split happening in 2014. They quickly got back together and ended up taking things to the next level when they moved in together in May 2017. In Feb. 2019, they split again but reassured fans that they would stay friends and by summer of that same year, they were spotted aboard a yacht during a vacation together in Positano, Italy, which led to an official reconciliation in Sept.

Ryan has been open about his relationship with Shayna and the struggles they’ve ensued over the years. In May, on their third anniversary, he talked about his now-former love on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said on the show. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”