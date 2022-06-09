Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.

Ryan was first linked to Aubrey in May 2021. They were seen celebrating Memorial Day weekend together in the Hamptons at the time. The two were also following each other on Instagram at that point, though it’s unclear how exactly they met and when they initially struck up a romance. At the end of the year, Aubrey posted two photos of the couple on New Year’s Eve to her Instagram. “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” the model wrote. “Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”

Ryan and Aubrey have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight — aside from a brief conversation on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April. Kelly Ripa revealed that she met Aubrey at her husband Mark Consuelos‘ birthday party, and Kelly absolutely loved her. “I am so fond of her,” Kelly shared. The mother of three also joked that she’d “go into seclusion” if Ryan and Aubrey ever break up.

The most famous woman to have previously dated Ryan was Julianne Hough, 33. They were in a relationship from April 2010 until March 2013 and are still on good terms today. The exes even reunited (virtually) for an interview on Ryan’s SiriusXM show in March, where he confirmed that the situation wasn’t “awkward” because they’ve “been friends.”