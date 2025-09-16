Robert Redford’s Politics Explained: Environmentalism, Activism & Hollywood Influence

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Redford died in September 2025, and the film industry came together to mourn the loss of the cinematic legend. While he’s celebrated for his reputable work on the big screen, Redford was also an outspoken environmentalist. Naturally, this prompted public interest in Redford’s political views.

When asked about Redford’s death by reporters, Donald Trump expressed shock at the news. The Republican president called the late Sting actor “great.”

“Robert Redford was great,” Trump said, adding that the late movie star “had a series of years where there was nobody better. … I’d say he made seven or eight great movies; they were really great. There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great.”

Upon learning that Redford died in his sleep, Trump replied, “That’s a good way to go, I guess.”

Learn what Redford’s political views were below.

Was Robert Redford a Democrat or a Republican?

Redford openly supported Democratic candidates for most of his life, and he opposed Trump. In a 2020 op-ed, the late Dark Winds executive producer compared Trump to former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Democrat.

“It was a voice of authority and, at the same time, empathy,” Redford wrote about FDR. “Americans were facing a common enemy – fascism – and FDR gave us the sense that we were all in it together. Even kids like me had a role to play: participating in paper drives, collecting scrap metal, doing whatever we could do. That’s what it was like to have a president with a strong moral compass. It guided him, gave him direction, and helped him point the nation toward a better future.”

Robert Redford’s Politics Explained

Im that same op-ed, Redford wrote that Trump’s presidency had no “moral compass,” but rather a “moral vacuum.”

“Instead of a president who says we’re all in it together, we have a president who’s in it for himself,” the Oscar winner penned. “Instead of words that uplift and unite, we hear words that inflame and divide.”

Calling the U.S. the “Divided States of America,” Redford expressed his belief that another Trump presidency could harm the country.

“Four more years [of Trump] would mean open season on our environmental laws,” the actor wrote. “The assault has been ongoing — it started with abandoning the historic agreement that the world made in Paris to combat climate change, and continued, just last month, with using the pandemic as cover to let industries pollute as they see fit.”

What Was Robert Redford’s Net Worth?

Redford had a net worth of $200 million by 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Robert Redford Have Any Health Issues?

Redford never disclosed any major health setbacks during his final years. He is survived by his daughters, Amy and Shauna Redford. His late sons, Scott Anthony and David James Redford are deceased.