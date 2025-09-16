Robert Redford’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Actor Die?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Redford, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated movie stars, died on September 16, 2025. Considered one of the industry’s most influential actors, producers and directors, the late Academy Award winner’s death has broken hearts across the United States and all over the world. He was also a passionate climate activist and remained an outspoken environmentalist for the rest of his life. Since everyone knew Redford as a robust symbol of cinema, many wondered what happened in his final days and whether his cause of death has been confirmed.

As a dedicated filmmaker, Redford worked through the end of his life. He served as an executive producer on the AMC series Dark Winds, and he made a cameo in a season 3 episode earlier this year.

Below, Hollywood Life has updates on Redford’s heartbreaking death in addition to what we know about his final years.

How Old Was Robert Redford When He Died?

Redford was 89 when he died. He had celebrated his 89th birthday one month before his death.

How Did Robert Redford Die? His Cause of Death

No cause of death was provided by The New York Times, who was first to report the news. However, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the publication that he died in his sleep while at home outside Provo, Utah, on September 16, 2025.

Berger also shared a statement with People, which read, “Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Did Robert Redford Have a Disease Before He Died?

Since Redford’s cause of death has not been determined, rumors of a disease have not been verified.

Did Robert Redford Have Health Issues?

Redford never revealed any major health issues to the public. As far as we know, the late Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor was healthy throughout his life.

Robert Redford’s Most Famous Movies & TV Shows

As we honor Redford’s extensive body of work, many will rewatch some of his greatest hits. Among his most renowned film performances were in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, Jeremiah Johnson, The Way We Were, The Great Gatsby, The Great Waldo Pepper, All the President’s Men, A Bridge Too Far, All Is Lost, and he even appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Alexander Pierce in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame.

Redford also, of course, appeared in a slew of television roles, with his earliest being in The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.