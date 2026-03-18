Robert Redford Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Filmmaker Had Before Death

From 1970s Hollywood heartthrob to contemporary renowned filmmaker, Robert Redford was an award-winning film buff throughout his life. Months after his death, fans are still mourning the late actor, producer, director and climate activist, while others are still learning more about Redford’s life, career, net worth, family and his overall impact on Hollywood.

While his cause of death remains unclear, Redford’s career has taken a front seat as younger film fans learn more about his legacy in the movie and TV business. Hollywood Life has compiled details about Redford’s portfolio below.

What Did Robert Redford Die of? His Cause of Death

Redford’s cause of death is still unclear. It was not immediately provided when news of his death broke, which The New York Times was the first to report.

How Much Was Robert Redford Worth?

Thanks to his lengthy portfolio of film work, Redford racked up a net worth of $200 million by 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Robert Redford Build His Net Worth?

Redford packed his bank account thanks to back-to-back film work. Throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s, he established himself as one of the most prolific actors by co-starring with Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, for which they both earned $750,000 per Celebrity Net Worth. When they reunited in The Sting, the actors earned $500,000.

With steady work throughout the 1970s, Redford earned $2 million for A Bridge Too Far and $3.5 million for The Electric Horsemen, according to Celebrity Net Worth. By the 1990s, the late Academy Award winner was a movie star, having earned $4 million for Indecent Proposal and an even higher amount for The Last Castle: $11 million.

Once he became an established actor, Redford found further work as a director and producer, which contributed to his financial success. Just months before he died, Redford served as an executive producer on the AMC series Dark Winds.

Additionally, Redford ventured into various branches of the film business, having co-owned the production company Wildwood Enterprises, Inc., and co-founded Sundance Productions. His leadership with Sundance helped give independent filmmakers more exposure for their work.