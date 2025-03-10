Is Robert Redford in ‘Dark Winds’? Season 3 Spoilers

Image Credit: AMC Network

Season 3 of Dark Winds premiered on March 9, 2025, and it came with a couple of celebrity cameos! You can’t go wrong with adding a famous face to a series, as avid television viewers have seen in the past with shows such as Game of Thrones with Ed Sheeran. Now that we’re deeper into Dark Winds‘ storyline, fans are watching brand-new conflicts unravel. So, which celebrities appear on the show? Fans are wondering if executive producer Robert Redford makes an appearance since he’s, after all, an accomplished actor as well.

Find out below whether or not Robert makes a cameo in season 3 of Dark Winds. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for season 3 of Dark Winds)

What Is Dark Winds About?

Dark Winds follows three Navajo Tribal police officers, Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) as they take on crimes and mysteries in the 1970s Four Corners area of the Southwest.

In season 3, Bernadette has left home to work as a U.S. border patrol agent, and she stumbles across a woman and a child seemingly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. After taking them into custody, Bernadette suspects a possible trafficking theory. Meanwhile, Joe and Jim are tasked with the disappearance of two local boys. Episode 1 slowly unravels the darker, sinister force that could be involved in the missing boys’ case.

Is Robert Redford in Dark Winds?

Yes, Robert makes a brief appearance in season 3, episode 1, alongside fellow EP George R. R. Martin. The two play a high-stakes game of chess.

At the season 3 premiere in New York City, held just days before the season aired, actress Deanna Allison, who portrays Emma Leaphorn, teased the celebrity cameos while exclusively speaking with Hollywood Life. She also described the third season as a scarier one than previous seasons, noting that viewers’ “hair on [their] back is going to tingle” while watching the latest storyline unfold.

“As a Navajo woman and as a Navajo actress, just to be able to play [my character] has been a dream,” Deanna told Hollywood Life. “I feel like our show does represent … indigenous actors through a Navajo lens. … For me, it’s almost like a sentiment to my ancestors and generations before me who were chastised for speaking the Navajo language.”

Where to Watch Dark Winds

Dark Winds is available to watch on the AMC channel in addition to AMC+.