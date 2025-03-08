‘Dark Winds’ Season 3: Release Date, How to Watch & More About the Series

Image Credit: AMC+

The third season of Dark Winds hasn’t even premiered yet, but it was already renewed for a season 4! The highly acclaimed AMC series, which is executive produced by series star Zahn McClarnon in addition to Robert Redford and George R. R. Martin, has been on the air since 2022. And now that season 3 is almost upon us, loyal fans can’t wait to see what’s next. Based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, the 1970s-set storyline follows Zahn’s character, Navajo tribal police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) as they work to solve astounding crimes and mysteries in the American Southwest.

Below, learn everything we know about season 3 and 4 of Dark Winds, including exclusive details from the cast about the third season.

Where Can I Watch Dark Winds?

The first two seasons of the AMC Studios-backed series is available to stream on AMC+ and to watch on the AMC cable channel. Once season 3 premieres, viewers can watch each episode via the streaming platform.

Dark Winds Season 3 Release Date

The third season of Dark Winds premieres on March 9, 2025.

When Does Season 4 of Dark Winds Premiere?

Since it was renewed for a season 4 in February 2025, a release date has yet to be determined. Since each season dropped about a year after its renewal announcement, fans can likely expect the fourth season to air sometime in 2026.

Dark Winds Season 3 Spoilers

Season 3 starts six months after the events of season 2 left off. Lieutenant Leaphorn and Chee are investigating the disappearance of two missing boys. Meanwhile, Manuelito adjusts to her new life as a U.S. border patrol agent hundreds of miles away and stumbles upon a possible trafficking conspiracy.

During the Dark Winds season 3 premiere in New York City, series star Deanna Taushi Allison teased that viewers can expect a “scary” and “darker” batch of episodes, she exclusively told Hollywood Life.

“The hair on your back is going to tingle,” Deanna said about season 3. “As a Navajo woman and as a Navajo actress, just to be able to play [my character Emma Leaphorn) has been a dream. I feel like our show does represent … indigenous actors through a Navajo lens.”

Deanna added that she is “overjoyed” to have the chance to speak the Navajo language on the show and bring that dialogue to viewers. “For me, it’s almost like a sentiment to my ancestors and generations before me who were chastised for speaking the Navajo language,” she told Hollywood Life on the red carpet.

All eight episodes of Dark Winds season 3 will be released every Sunday on AMC and AMC+ through April 27, 2025.