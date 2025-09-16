Robert Redford’s Children: How Many Kids the Late ‘All the President’s Men’ Star Had

Robert Redford was and always will be one of the most respected actors and filmmakers, but his priority was his children and family. The late All Is Lost actor, who died at 89 in September 2025, welcomed several kids during his first marriage, and few of them followed in his footsteps by building their own careers in TV and film.

Learn more about the Robert’s children below as we look back on his life and career.

How Many Kids Did Robert Redford Have?

Robert had four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen. However, their first child, Scott Redford, died when he was just 2 1/2 months old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a.k.a “crib death.” SIDS is when a baby, usually within the first year of birth, suddenly dies.

David James, who also went by James Redford, died when he was 58 in 2020 from bile duct cancer.

By the end of his life, Robert had two surviving children: Shauna and Amy.

Robert Redford with his daughter Amy and son James pic.twitter.com/t8fIWefRPV — EdwardMO 🌻 (@EdwardHMO) September 16, 2025

Scott Anthony Redford

Scott was born on September 1, 1959. He was Robert and Lola’s first child. Unfortunately, he died just two months after his birth from sudden infant death syndrome. He was buried in Provo, Utah, where his late father lived during his final years.

Shauna Jean Redford

Shauna was the second child of Robert and Lola. Born on November 15, 1960, Shauna is now a painter and is married to a journalist named Eric Schlosser.

David James Redford

David James followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a filmmaker and environmentalist. He focused on documentaries and attended Robert’s alma mater, the University of Colorado Boulder to study creative writing and filmmaking. He later obtained a master’s degree in literature from Northwestern University.

Before dying in 2020 from bile duct cancer, David James earned screenwriting credits for films, including Cowboy Up and Skinwalkers. He made his directorial debut with Spin. He had also undergone two liver transplants in his life to manage primary sclerosing cholangitis: a disease that affects the gallbladder and liver.

Amy Hart Redford

Like her dad, Amy became an actor and a filmmaker. She attended San Francisco State University to study Drama/Theatre Arts before going to Robert’s alma mater, University of Colorado Boulder, then LAMDA in England to focus on theatre.

Amy has appeared in countless films and television shows, including Maid in Manhattan, This Revolution, Sunshine Cleaning, The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams, The Understudy, Sex and the City, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Sopranos.

After establishing herself as an actress, Amy started directing movies, such as The Guitar.