Robert Redford’s Health: Was the Late Movie Star Sick With a Disease Before He Died?

Robert Redford was a cinematic powerhouse. He shot to fame as a young heartthrob in the 1970s before becoming one of the most prolific actors, producers and directors in the business. Even in his advanced years, Redford kept working. In fact, just six months before he died, Redford appeared in a cameo in AMC’s Dark Winds, for which he served as an executive producer. Naturally, fans are wondering if Redford battled a disease or ran into any health issues before he died in September 2025.

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of Redford’s health history and death.

How Old Was Robert Redford?

Redford was 89 when he died.

Was Robert Redford Sick When He Died?

No, Redford did not reveal any illness or health setbacks in his final months. Issues tend to arise with age, so anything could have happened by the time he turned 89.

However, Redford had a mild case of polio when he was 11 years old.

“I was around when the polio epidemic was still a threat. You could get it,” the All Is Lost actor told SBS News in 2014. “I had a mild case of it myself when I was 11 years old, and fortunately, it was mild enough not to cause me any real damage. Polio was part of the picture, so when Jonas Salk invented the vaccine, it was just earth-shattering news.”

His late son, David James Redford, died of bile duct cancer in 2020.

What Did Robert Redford Die From? His Cause of Death

Since a cause of death was not immediately provided, it’s unclear how Redford died. Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told The New York Times that he died in his sleep at home outside Provo, Utah, on September 16, 2025. The publication was the first to report the news of the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star’s death.

Berger shared a statement with People, which read, “Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Was Robert Redford a Drinker? Alcoholism at an Early Age

Redford seemingly lived a healthy lifestyle toward the end of his life. He was not an alcoholic, despite online rumors. However, he admittedly got in trouble while attending the University of Colorado Boulder before his acting career took off. He was on a baseball scholarship until he lost half of it and was booted out of school for heavy drinking.

“I wasn’t ready to be a student,” Redford previously confessed to the Wilmington Morning Star. “CU was definitely known as a party school. The temptations were great.”

After being kicked out of school, Redford traveled through Europe and became interested in acting. By the late 1960s, he gradually found work in TV and film.