Robert Irwin Net Worth 2025: How Much Money Steve Irwin’s Son Has

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Fresh off his Mirrorball Trophy win on Dancing With the Stars, Robert Irwin is having a breakthrough year. The wildlife star captured viewers’ hearts with emotional performances and steady progress throughout the season, ultimately taking home the title with pro partner Witney Carson during the show’s recent finale. The victory marks a major milestone for the son of late conservation legend Steve Irwin and has introduced him to an entirely new audience.

“Every single time I step onto the floor, there’s a sense of like, ‘What the heck am I doing here?’ but in the best way,” Robert told USA Today in October 2025. “It’s this sense of accomplishment because we put in so much every week.”

With his profile now bigger than ever, fans are eager to learn more about what’s next for the TV personality. Below, learn more about Robert, his net worth, and his famous family.

How Old Is Robert Irwin Now?

Robert was born on December 1, 2003, which makes him 21 years old as of November 2025.

How Much Does Robert Irwin Make Per Year?

Robert earns money from several streams, including his work at the family’s Australia Zoo, wildlife and nature photography, television hosting, public appearances, and brand partnerships.

In 2025, his income also received a boost after winning Dancing With the Stars Season 34 with partner Witney. While the show does not award a cash prize, contestants are paid per episode, and winners typically earn six figures across the season based on weekly payments and appearance fees.

What Is Robert Irwin’s Net Worth in 2025?

As of 2025, Robert’s net worth is estimated at about $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Robert Irwin’s Sister, Bindi Irwin?

Robert’s older sister is Bindi Irwin, a conservationist, actress and TV personality who has long been a public face of the family’s wildlife legacy. Like her brother, Bindi also competed on Dancing With the Stars — and she won. She took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015 with pro partner Derek Hough, making the Irwins one of the rare sibling pairs to both claim the title on the show.

Bindi is also a co-owner of Australia Zoo alongside their mom, Terri Irwin, and continues to work in wildlife conservation, television and advocacy.