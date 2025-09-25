Robert Irwin: 5 Things to Know About Steve Irwin’s Son on DWTS

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Robert Irwin is trading wildlife adventures for the ballroom! The 21-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, is competing in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, bringing his signature charm and energy to a whole new stage. Robert, who grew up following in his father’s footsteps at Australia Zoo alongside his sister, is now stepping into the spotlight of live television as he takes on the challenge of ballroom dance. With fans already rooting for him, his journey on DWTS is shaping up to be one of the season’s most exciting storylines.

Learn more about him below.

He’s the Son of the Late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin

Robert was just 2 years old when his father, Steve— the beloved “Crocodile Hunter”—tragically died in 2006 after a stingray accident. Since then, Robert has carried on his dad’s legacy, often speaking about how deeply Steve’s passion for wildlife continues to inspire him.

“I’ll often come across archive footage that I haven’t seen before,” Robert said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “And all of a sudden, his memory just starts flooding back. So it’s weird that decades later, after losing someone when I was 2 years old, I almost have an even greater picture of the person he was.”

“As I start to reach the same sort of milestones that he did as a young bloke growing up, I, yeah, I feel closer to him in a way,” he added. “I really do. My dad is like a superhero figure. He’s like this omnipresent, just a superhero to me. And I’m so grateful for that, because while I didn’t have much time with my dad, I have a human being who exemplifies everything I want to be in life.”

He Works at Australia Zoo With His Family

Like his father before him, Robert is a dedicated wildlife conservationist. He works alongside his mother, Terri Irwin, and sister, Bindi Irwin, at the family’s Australia Zoo in Queensland. He’s been hands-on with animals from a young age and is frequently featured on the zoo’s programs and special events.

Robert also made his film debut at the age of 6, starring in the 2010 movie, Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove.

He’s a Photographer and TV Personality

Beyond his work at the zoo, Robert has become a talented wildlife photographer, with his photos appearing in exhibitions and even Australian Geographic. He has also co-hosted TV segments about animals, including appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he became a fan-favorite guest showing off exotic creatures.

He’s Competing on DWTS Season 34

Robert joined Dancing With the Stars Season 34 in fall 2025. He’s partnered with pro dancer Witney Carson, and together they’ve quickly become one of the season’s most talked-about couples.

He’s Close With His Sister Bindi Irwin

Robert and his older sister, Bindi, share a famously close bond. Bindi herself won DWTS Season 21 back in 2015 with Derek Hough, so Robert has big shoes to fill.

“Her brother is equally as awesome as she is!” Hough told Us in September 2015. “I saw him, and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m so proud of Bindi! She’s so amazing!’ I’m like, ‘Y’all are like the coolest human beings and I’m so thankful you’re in my life right now!’”