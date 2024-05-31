Steve Irwin’s Widow Terri Reveals Her Relationship Status 18 Years After His Death

Steve Irwin‘s wife Terri revealed that she definitely had her “happily ever after” with her late husband in a new interview with Us Weekly, published on Thursday, May 30. While looking back on her relationship with the beloved TV personality, she revealed that she doesn’t have any interest in dating, nearly 20 years since Steve’s tragic death in 2006.

“I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror…So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky,” added the “Crocodile Hunter’s” wife.

The two tied the knot in June 1992 and welcomed in children Bindi Sue in 1998 and Robert Clarence Irwin in 2003. After a bit over a decade, Steve died at the age of 44 in September 2006 as a result of a stingray’s jab at his chest while he filmed the Great Barrier Reef leaving the widowed mother of two to conquer in the wild.

“He would actually go [and] stare [into the fire] …And [one day] he came in and he goes, ‘We have to have children. Who are we going to leave this all to? We have to have children.’ And I go, ‘Just because you have kids, doesn’t mean they’re going to be interested in what you’re doing.’ And he goes, ‘No, we’re having children and they’re going to love wildlife and conservation’,” shared Terri.

With a marriage that lasted over a decade, she has remained happy with what she was able to experience with Steve and admitted that although she does not want to date she is more than happy to help anyone find their true love, like she did. “And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that,” said the conservationist.

While she may not be looking for someone on her own, Terri explained that she is a fan of The Golden Bachelor, and she expressed some interest in participating, but she’d prefer to be behind the scenes as a producer. Ultimately, she explained that she thinks that Steve would be “very proud” of everything has family accomplished in his honor, because it was a “big dream” of his to pass on his love of conservation to his children.