Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2025? Live Updates & Predictions on the Winners

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has featured enough sweat and tears to fill the ballroom. Now that we’re nearing the end of the 2025 season, viewers will tune into the finale this week! So, as we await the final scores and votes to come in, who has the highest chance of winning DWTS?

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the winners of DWTS season 34 as we near the finale.

Who Are the Finalists of Dancing With the Stars 2025?

These are the finalists for this season of DWTS:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Who Won Dancing With the Stars 2025? Winner Predictions

Most fans are predicting that Robert and Witney will take home the Mirroball trophy in the season 34 finale. With consistently high scores, strong performances and a lovable personality, Robert has captured viewers’ hearts over the past two months.

The wildlife conservationist and photographer has expressed nothing but graciousness for the experience. Just one day before the finale, Robert wrote via Instagram that DWTS “has changed [his] life in a lot of ways.”

“But being part of this experience with Witney has been my favourite part,” he added. “We’ve made it to the finale, and it’s bittersweet … one last chance to dance.”

Who Got Eliminated From DWTS Season 34?

The following list contains the couples who were sent home in season 34:

Week 10: Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Week 9: Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Week 8: Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Week 7: Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Week 6: Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Week 5: no eliminations

Week 4: Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Week 3: Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Week 2: Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

Week 2: Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

When Is the DWTS 2025 Finale Episode?

The season 34 finale episode of DWTS airs on Tuesday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET.