RFK Jr.’s Health: About His Voice Condition Spasmodic Dysphonia

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a.k.a RFK Jr., could become the next U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). The politician, who was nominated by Donald Trump to lead the HHS, has advocated for change in how the U.S. manages public health, particularly vaccinations. Since RFK Jr. has appeared in multiple public events and a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing, the public is curious about his own health. For years, many have wondered why RFK’s voice sounds raspy whenever he speaks.

Learn all about RFK Jr.’s health history below.

How Is RFK Jr. Related to Late President JFK?

RFK Jr. is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. He is also one of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy Sr.’s 11 children.

Why Does RFK Jr.’s Voice Sound Raspy?

RFK, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, lives with a condition called Spasmodic Dysphonia, which he developed in his 40s. The condition led to a quaver in his voice when he speaks. Kennedy previously traveled to Kyoto, Japan, “to get a surgery, a procedure … that is not available here in the United States,” he previously told Vladislav “DJ Vlad” Lyubovny in an interview. Kennedy claimed the procedure involved placing “a titanium bridge between your vocal cords.”

What Is Spasmodic Dysphonia?

Spasmodic Dysphonia is a vocal disorder that involves sudden involuntary spasms affecting the vocal cords, causing them to stiffen and slam closed, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The most common form of the disease is known as adductor Spasmodic Dysphonia.

“The spasms interfere with vibration of the vocal cords and with making sound,” Johns Hopkins reported. “Stress can make spasms worse. Speech sounds are strained and full of effort. Spasms, generally, do not happen when whispering, laughing, singing, speaking at a high pitch or speaking while breathing in.”

RFK Jr.’s Health History

During his college years, Kennedy experienced heart issues, which he attributed to sleep deprivation, caffeine and stress, according to The Times. Other than that, RFK Jr. has also managed short-term memory less, he previously told The Times.

“I have cognitive problems, clearly. I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me,” RFK Jr. said.

Kennedy also stated that his cognitive issues resulted from a “worm that got into [his] brain and ate a portion of it and it died.”