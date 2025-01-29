RFK Jr.’s Kids: Does the Politician Have Any Children?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., better known as RFK Jr., is being considered for the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services role. After Donald Trump nominated Kennedy in 2024, he has remained an active supporter of the president’s policies and his administration. Now that Kennedy is in consideration to lead the HHS, voters are curious about the politician’s personal life, including whether or not RFK Jr. has kids.

Get to know RFK Jr.’s family below.

How Is RFK Jr. Related to JFK?

RFK Jr. is the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and one of eleven children of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

Who Is RFK Jr.’s Current Wife?

RFK Jr. has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. Most recognize Hines from the popular show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Before meeting Cheryl, RFK Jr. was married to his late second wife, Mary Richardson. They wed in 1994 and remained legally married until she died by suicide in 2012. However, RFK filed for divorce from Richardson in 2010 amid rumors of infidelity.

From 1982 to 1994, Kennedy was married to his first wife, Emily Black.

Does RFK Jr. Have Kids?

Yes, RFK Jr. is a father to six children. He shares kids Robert “Bobby” Kennedy III and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy with his ex-wife Black and Conor Kennedy, Kyra Kennedy, Aidan Kennedy and William “Finn” Kennedy with Richardson.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Kennedy III

Bobby III was born in 1984 and is the eldest of RFK Jr.’s kids. He delved into an entertainment career, working as a writer, actor and director.

Kathleen ‘Kick’ Kennedy

Kick was born in 1988 and pursued acting while attending Stanford University. She is also a philanthropist and has praised her father’s efforts when it came to his opinions on water issues in America.

“I’ve been really connected to water issues since I can remember, as my father made it his passion,” Kick told Resident in 2014. “We knew what PCPs were before we knew how to tie our shoes. I’ve also spent so much time on the water, whether it’s sailing with friends and family or doing a river cleanup on the Hudson. Being on the water … is where I’m the happiest.”

Conor Richardson Kennedy

Conor, who was born in 1994, has maintained a low profile despite his dad’s life in the public eye. Known for his philanthropic efforts, Conor secretly joined Ukraine’s International Legion of foreign fighters to help fight the Russian invasion. He also attended law school at Georgetown University.

Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy

RKF Jr. and Richardson welcomed Kyra in 1995. Kyra lives a more low-key lifestyle than some of her siblings, but she shares fashion content to social media and has made a few public appearances alongside her famous family.

William Finbar ‘Finn’ Kennedy

William is one of RFK Jr. and Richardson’s children. He was born in 1997. Finbar tends to stay away from the spotlight, avoiding much of a social media presence in comparison to his family.

Aidan Caohman Vieques Kennedy

Aidan was born in 2001. Aidan has built up a colorful resume over the years. According this LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as a U.S. Senate Page, and he interned for his uncle Chris Kennedy‘s campaign. He later worked as an intern under Pete Buttigieg‘s presidential campaign. Amid his political endeavors, Aidan also worked as a production assistant for Grand Electric. He now attends Harvard University.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).