Did RFK Jr. Get Confirmed? His HHS Nomination Update

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a.k.a RFK Jr., was nominated by Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) after the latter won the 2024 presidential election. Since Kennedy, who is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, had previously made controversial comments about various health policies in the U.S., members of the Senate Finance Committee grilled him in a confirmation hearing on January 29, 2025. Nevertheless, one week later, the Senate members approved his advancement in a vote of 14-13. So, did RFK Jr. get confirmed?

In his opening statement, Kennedy addressed the Senate Finance Committee by noting, “Today, Americans’ overall health is in a grievous condition” and pointing out that he “promised President Trump that if confirmed, [he] will do everything in [his] power to put the health of Americans back on track.”

Did RFK Jr. Get Confirmed?

Yes, RFK Jr. has now been confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Senate voted on Thursday, February 13, with a 52-48 result in favor of his confirmation. He will now serve as one of the nation’s leading public health officials.

According to previous reports, he had to sit through two confirmation hearings. In early February, the Senate Finance Committee approved the advancement of his nomination in a vote of 14-13.

What Did Caroline Kennedy Say About RJK Jr.?

RFK Jr.’s cousin Caroline Kennedy criticized him in a video submitted to senators At the beginning of her address, she noted, “I have known Bobby my whole life. We grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.”

“Bobby is addicted to attention and power,” she claimed. “Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own kids, while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs. … He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. The facts alone should be disqualifying, but he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern.”

Does RFK Jr. Want to End Vaccines?

Despite his past anti-vaccine statements, RFK clarified during his first confirmation hearing that he is not seeking to terminate all vaccines in America. He also pointed out that his six children are vaccinated.

“In my advocacy, I have often disturbed the status quo by asking uncomfortable questions,” Kennedy acknowledged, adding that he wouldn’t apologize for that.

Does RFK Jr. Want to Get Rid of Fast Food?

No, Kennedy did not indicate a plan to jettison fast food. However, he pointed out in his confirmation hearing that people should be aware of how it can impact a person’s health.

“But I don’t want to take food away from anybody,” RFK said, before referring to Trump’s occasional hankering for McDonald’s. “If you like a … McDonald’s cheeseburger, Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them. If you want to eat, you should be having to do that, but you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health