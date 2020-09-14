Reginae Carter, 21, Is Flawless In Snakeskin Bikini Top & 3 Other Times She’s Slayed In Swimwear

Lil Wayne’s daughter slayed in this ‘luxekini’ set, showing off her gorgeous curls and flawless makeup on Instagram! See 3 more of Reginae Carter’s hottest swimsuit looks.

Reginae Carter, 21, is back with another hot Instagram post. Lil Wayne‘s daughter showed off her curves as she modeled a stylish pink snakeskin print bikini top ($23) and matching mini skirt ($30) on Sunday, Sept. 13. The two-piece “Bali Breeze Luxekini” set was from swimwear brand LuxeKill, and looked incredible on the 21-year-old. “Chess…not checkers,” Reginae captioned her photo, referencing the checker board featured in the art hanging behind her. With her dark hair in beach curls, her makeup — including a glossy nude lip and luscious black lashes — looked absolutely flawless!

A fan of LuxeKill, she once again rocked a taupe colored bikini top in an Instagram photo posted on Sept. 7. Reginae was all-smiles in the candid photo, pairing the top with a ripped pair of ’90s inspired jeans as well as a $690 pair of DWAY slides by Christian Dior. She accessorized with an “RR” necklace for her initials, as well as black sunglasses and a $4,850 “Petite Boite Chapeau” bag by Louis Vuitton. “If luxe could kill…Bathing suit @luxekills,” she captioned the sexy snaps.

Reginae swapped out her go-to bikinis for a sporty-inspired one piece on Sept. 3. Running her hand through her dark, straight her she modeled a $26 black and neon green one piece by Matte Collection. The swimsuit featured a zipper detail up the front, as well as mesh sleeves and extra bands along the side. “Anyone looking for someone to test out their pool? I’m available☺️ swimsuit @mattecollection #mattecollection,” Reginae wrote in her caption.

The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta alum celebrated the start of summer with a colorful bikini on June 11. Posing on a boat, Reginae soaked up the sun and postcard worthy views as she posed up a storm in the floral bustier top and bright red bottom. She added a bright green pair of sunglasses to her look, along with a sarong, silver watch and bangle.

“Give me a lil sun & I don’t know how to act,” Reginae wrote in her caption, seemingly referencing the iconic 2003 track “Slow Motion” by Juvenile. “Ughh! I like it like that/She working that back, I don’t know how to act/Slow motion for me, slow motion for me,” he raps on the throwback tune.