Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

This week, the stars were out and about in some of their most stylish looks of the summer. Depsite the country still in quarantine, the celeb set managed to wear gorgeous ensembles from mini dresses to high-waisted jeans with crop tops. Stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Halsey, rocked fabulous outfits and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall, 24, was out for lunch at 40 Love in LA on August 13, when she showed off her fabulous figure in a casual outfit. The supermodel flaunted her insanely toned abs in a super cropped white ribbed tank top that ended just below her chest. She styled the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted cream cropped straight-leg jeans and accessorized with a By Far Colour-Block Shoulder Bag, a Skims Face Mask in Onyx, her go-to Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses, a Rachel Comey Dalid Chain Bracelet, and a pair of white Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Sneakers.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie, 23, looked fabulous when she was out in LA on Aug. 11. She showed off her tiny waist in a pair of high-waisted bright red Bottega Veneta Leather Pants which she styled with a tight black Bottega Veneta One Shoulder Jersey Top. She accessorized her look with a pair of red Off-White x Nike Dunk Sneakers, a Bottega Veneta Chain Pouch Bag, a Skims Face Mask in Onyx, Bottega Veneta Silver Twisted Triangle Earrings, and a Casetify Customisable Mirror Phone Case.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, 23, is always showing off her toned abs in some sort of sexy but casual outfit and that’s exactly what the model did when she was out in NYC on Aug. 12. She threw on a pair of super oversized tan khaki pants with the waistband rolled over styled with a tiny white cropped tank top. On top of the tank, she threw on a button-down brown stripe Brixton Cruze Shirt, which she chose to keep open. She topped her look off with a pair of Jennifer Fisher Drew Hoop Earrings, Salomon S/Lab Xt-6 Lt Advance Sneakers, a Masqd Rib Face Mask, a Mazza Boutique Birth Year Necklace, a Mercii Dusk Till Dawn Pendant Necklace, and an Alezan by Sk String Dancer Necklace.

Halsey

Halsey, 25, was a summer dream when she went out to eat at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 13. The singer rocked a puffy sleeve pink floral A-line dress with a sweetheart neckline and styled the frock with a pair of knee-high cowboy boots. She pulled her look together with a face mask and gorgeous cornrow braids.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, 34, was out in LA on Aug. 13 when she rocked an all-black ensemble. The mother-of-two wore a pair of skintight biker shorts with a loose black knitted crop top and threw on a fitted Balmain Cropped Button Blazer on top. She accessorized with a Balmain Luxury Hair Barrette Gold, a Lapcos Live Well Face Mask, and a Balenciaga Hourglass Bag.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, 21, was out to eat at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 12 when she looked casually chic. She wore a pair of high-waisted oversized Alexander Wang T Mixed Media Denim Jeans with a tight white tank top and a long-sleeve Louis Vuitton Catogram Pajama Top on top. Sofia styled her outfit with a pair of Christian Dior Dway Slides, a face mask, and a Bottega Veneta Arco Tote.