11 Hottest Photos Of ‘Real Housewives’ Stars In Swimsuits: Bethenny Frankel & More

From bikinis to one pieces to cutout swimsuits, these ‘Real Housewives’ reality stars have rocked some sexy bathing suit looks over the years — and we rounded up the best of the best!

The ladies from the Real Housewives franchise sure know how to rock sexy bathing suits! Bethenny Frankel has an incredible body, so it’s no surprise that she would want to show off her abs whenever she can. During a trip to Miami, which took place during filming of Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny rocked a black two-piece. The tiny bottom sat low on her hips, and the tied up top put her full, toned stomach on display. To complete her beachy look, Bethenny wore sunglasses, although she was forced to carry her hat while battling the wind.

If you can believe it, Bethenny recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she keeps up her toned bod with barely ANY exercise. “I don’t eat a lot of fake foods, though,” she explained. “I’ll eat cake and fries, but nothing brightly colored or artificial. No two days are the same, but I never deprive. I always have at least one sweet treat or dessert, but I don’t gorge. I don’t believe in depriving or overindulging. I never ever binge and I eat a tremendous amount of variety. If you really want it, have it.”

Larsa Pippen also looks fabulous in a swimsuit, and let’s not forget that she starred on the short-lived Real Housewives of Miami from 2011-2013. Larsa is never afraid to show off her bikini bod, and with all the vacations she takes with the Kardashian family, we’ve seen plenty of pics of her in sexy swimsuits!

