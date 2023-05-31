‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 14: The Cast, Rumored ‘Pause’, & More We Know

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to return for season 14.

Bravo hasn’t announced if Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will return after their falling out.

The show is rumored to be on “pause” indefinitely.

A major shakeup may be coming to The Real Housewives of New Jersey after Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga‘s latest falling out. Bravo brought in some new Housewives for season 13, but the drama still focused on the Giudice-Gorga family troubles, and both Teresa and Melissa have declared that they’re done with each other forever. So, what does that mean for the future of the show?

The past few seasons of RHONJ have filmed over the summer, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for season 14. Allegedly, the reality show is on “pause” indefinitely because of the Teresa-Melissa war, though Andy Cohen said that’s not true. Fans are continuing to speculate about what’s next for the Garden State franchise. Here’s the latest updates on season 14 of RHONJ.

Premiere Date

Bravo hasn’t announced the premiere date for the next season of RHONJ. The past three seasons have filmed over the summer, premiered in February, and concluded in May or June. However, that schedule will likely change if production on season 14 is indeed pushed back, like the rumors say. Fans should most likely expect to see RHONJ season 14 sometime in 2024.

Cast

Who will be back, and who won’t be back, for RHONJ season 14 is still up in the air. Andy Cohen told E! News in May 2023 that they “haven’t even sent out contracts yet.” “We’re waiting for the season to end,” he said at the time. “We like to do a little deep dive on the season. See where we land. See where the viewers are. Then we can determine where we’re at.” When asked if the whole cast will be back, Andy responded, “We’ll see.”

The cast of RHONJ season 13 featured returning Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin, newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, and “Friends Of” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler. Several of the ladies have addressed their futures on the show, and both Teresa and Melissa have made it clear they have no intentions of leaving amidst their feud.

“I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” Melissa said on the May 4 episode of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga. When she appeared on Elvis Duran & The Morning Show in March, Melissa said, “I don’t think I’m ready [to leave the show] just yet. I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans.”

Teresa shut down the possibility that she’s leaving the show before the season 13 reunion started airing. “That’s not true,” the mother-of-four said in an interview with E! News. “Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere,” she added. “I am not going anywhere.”

Despite what Melissa and Teresa have said, fans think at least one of them will be gone next season. The sister-in-laws are no longer speaking which would make it difficult for them to film together. Their drama has only been heightened by the tension between Joe Gorga and Teresa’s new husband, Luis Ruelas.

Fans have also speculated if Jackie will be back next season, since she was demoted from a full-time Housewife to a “Friend Of” for season 13. Jackie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast in April 2023 that she’d be happy to continue doing the show. “If they ask me, no matter what role they ask me, I would come back,” she said in the April 14 interview. “I love the show. I really do. This season I had a great experience. I wouldn’t mind coming back full-time, I wouldn’t mind coming back as a Friend. I’m not gonna push for either one — whatever happens, happens.”

The Rumored ‘Pause’

On May 16, Page Six reported that RHONJ was going on an indefinite hiatus because of Teresa and Melissa’s falling out. “Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract – or been fired – for next season,” the outlet wrote in the report. A production insider told Page Six that “no official decisions on Season 14 have been made.”

Andy Cohen pushed back on the “pause” rumor in an interview with E! News in May. “I mean, we always take a break between seasons, so I don’t know why [that is out there],” he said.

When he appeared on Kelly Ripa‘s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Andy said that RHONJ is “at a crossroads,” and that there are “several options” on how they can move forward with the franchise.