Randy Moss’ Family: Meet His Wife & Their Kids

Randy Moss is a family man. The former NFL wide receiver is a father to several children, and he’s married. After transitioning from a pro football career to an ESPN analyst role, Randy has had the support of his wife and kids. In December 2024, however, the Sunday NFL Countdown co-host revealed that he and his family were battling an undisclosed health issue. As a result, Randy took a hiatus from his weekly show.

Who Is Randy Moss’ Wife?

Randy married his wife, Lydia Moss, in 2015, according to multiple outlets. Lydia keeps a lower profile than her husband, as she is rarely seen at public events. However, it’s clear that they prioritize their family above everything else.

Randy Moss’ Kids

Randy is a dad to eight children in total, according to PEOPLE. The retired athlete shares a daughter named Lordes-Randi with Lydia.

The ESPN personality shares five of his kids with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth “Libby” Offutt: daughters Sydney, Senali and Sylee and sons Thaddeus and Montigo.

PEOPLE also reported that Randy has two daughters named Lyric and Lexi.

It turns out that Randy’s children were part of the reason why he retired from pro football, which he pointed out during his 2018 Hall of Fame induction speech.

“I love the game so much, man, but I had to leave it. My kids — I had to get my kids,” Randy said at the time. “I now realize that you [kids] had to sacrifice too because Uncle and Daddy was not there all the time and I’m sorry for that. But I’m here now.”

What’s Wrong With Randy & His Family’s Health?

From Sunday NFL Countdown on December 1 pic.twitter.com/6mEj4nzaIQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 6, 2024

In December 2024, Randy revealed on an episode of Sunday NFL Countdown that he and his family were “battling something internally,” but he didn’t disclose what the health issue was.

“I just wanna share something with y’all. I put a post up on Instagram maybe a few minutes ago, telling people, talking about my eyes last week,” Randy began. “And I just wanna let the viewers know that me and my wife – me and my family — we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me.”

One week later, ESPN announced that Randy stepped away from his analyst position for now to focus on a “personal health challenge.”

“Pro Football Hall of-Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown to focus on a personal health challenge,” ESPN’s statement read. “For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”