Randy Moss’ Net Worth: How Much Money the Former NFL Player Has Now

Randy Moss is stepping away from his role on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” indefinitely to focus on his health.

According to an ESPN statement, “Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from his Sunday morning pregame show in order to focus on a personal health challenge.”

“For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion,” the network added. “He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Who Is Randy Moss?

Moss is a former professional American football player and one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history. Over his 14-season career, he became widely regarded as one of the best receivers to ever play the game. Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

While he’s best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings, Moss also made notable Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

After retiring from professional football, Moss transitioned into a career as a sports analyst, notably working as an analyst for ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

How Is Moss’ Health?

Moss is currently fighting an undisclosed health issue. The NFL legend and current ESPN analyst recently announced that he and his family are “battling something internally.” Days later, ESPN announced that he was stepping away from his weekly pregame show in order to address the situation.

While the 47-year-old hasn’t shared further details about the illness he’s facing, he urged “all you men” to “get your blood work done” and reassured viewers, “we’ll work through it.”

What Is Moss’ Net Worth?

Moss has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Moss Married?

Yes, Randy has been married to his wife, Lydia Moss, since 2015, according to multiple outlets. Lydia tends to keep a lower profile compared to her husband and is rarely seen at public events. However, it’s clear that family is a top priority for the couple.

Does Moss Have Children?

Randy is a father to eight children, according to PEOPLE. He and his wife, Lydia, share a daughter, Lordes-Randi. In addition, Randy has five children with his former girlfriend, Elizabeth “Libby” Offutt: daughters Sydney, Senali, and Sylee, and sons Thaddeus and Montigo.

The outlet also reports that Randy has two more daughters, Lyric and Lexi.

Randy’s family played a significant role in his decision to retire from professional football. In his 2018 Hall of Fame induction speech, he reflected on the sacrifices his children made during his career. “I love the game so much, man, but I had to leave it. My kids — I had to get my kids,” Randy shared at the time. “I now realize that you [kids] had to sacrifice too because Uncle and Daddy was not there all the time and I’m sorry for that. But I’m here now.”