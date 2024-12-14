How Old Is Randy Moss? Former Football Player’s Age Today

Image Credit: Diamond Images/Getty Images

Randy Moss established himself as one of the biggest names in football. After retiring from his NFL career, the athlete started working with ESPN. Now, he’s making headlines over a concerning health update — Randy is battling a form of cancer and underwent surgery to remove it in late 2024. Before the sports network announced that he was temporarily taking a break from co-hosting Sunday NFL Countdown, Randy explained to fans that he and his family were “battling something internally.”

“And I just wanna let the viewers know that me and my wife – me and my family — we are battling something internally,” Randy explained during a December 2024 episode of Sunday NFL Countdown. “You know, I have some great doctors around me.”

Learn more about Randy, below.

Who Is Randy Moss?

Randy is best known for his past football career, playing as a wide receiver. He played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers. The athlete also played in two Super Bowl games, one with the Patriots and the other with the 49ers.

In 2018, Randy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is widely considered one of the greatest wide receivers of all time in the league.

While delivering his Hall of Fame speech in 2018, Randy explained his reason for retiring: his family.

“I love the game so much, man, but I had to leave it. My kids — I had to get my kids,” Randy said. “I now realize that you [kids] had to sacrifice too because Uncle and Daddy was not there all the time and I’m sorry for that. But I’m here now.”

How Old Is Randy Moss?

Randy is 47 years old as of December 2024.

Is Randy Moss Married?

Yes, Randy is married to his wife, Lydia Moss. According to multiple outlets, they wed in 2015.

Does Randy Moss Have Kids?

Yes, Randy is a father to eight children, per PEOPLE. He shares a daughter named Lordes-Randi with his wife, Lydia Moss. The ESPN personality also shares five kids with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth “Libby” Offutt: daughters Sydney, Senali and Sylee and sons Thaddeus and Montigo. Randy also has two daughters named Lyric and Lexi.