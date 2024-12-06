Randy Moss’ Health: What’s Going on With the NFL Legend?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Randy Moss is fighting an undisclosed health issue. The NFL legend and current ESPN analyst recently announced that he and his family are “battling something internally.” Days later, ESPN announced that Randy was stepping away from his weekly pregame show in order to address the situation. As his fans wait for his return, many are asking the same question: What is wrong with Randy Moss, and will he be OK?

Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know so far about Randy’s health, below.

What’s Wrong With Randy Moss?

On December 6, 2024, ESPN released a statement announcing Randy’s temporary exit from his weekly show on the network.

“Pro Football Hall of-Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown to focus on a personal health challenge,” ESPN’s statement read. “For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion.”

The sports network concluded by noting that Randy “has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Randy Moss’ Health

Randy had opened up about his health issue one week before ESPN announced his hiatus. On December 1, 2024, the former wide receiver was given a moment to speak to viewers.

“I just wanna share something with y’all. I put a post up on Instagram maybe a few minutes ago, telling people, talking about my eyes last week,” Randy said. “And I just wanna let the viewers know that me and my wife – me and my family — we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me.”

Randy was referring to an Instagram video he shared, in which he asked the “prayer warriors” to think of him and his family amid their difficult time. He also encouraged men to get regular medical checkups and to get bloodwork done but didn’t elaborate why.

“I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys,” Randy said during the December 1 episode, adding, “I feel great, but if y’all see me with this Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful ’cause I’m on television, man. I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thanks for the prayers.”

His co-hosts then showed solidarity by putting on eye glasses, saying “one for all and all for one.”

Randy has not revealed the health condition that he and his family are battling. However, according to CBS Sports, fans noticed a yellow tint in Randy’s eyes weeks prior.

The most common illness that can cause yellow eyes is jaundice, according to WebMD.

When Is Randy Moss Coming Back to ESPN?

It’s currently unclear when Randy will return to Sunday NFL Countdown.