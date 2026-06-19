Is ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Happening? What We Know About the Possible Anne Hathaway Sequel

The Princess Diaries remains a beloved film for millions of millennials and Gen-Zers, and we’re finally getting a third movie, according to Variety. The film’s star, Anne Hathaway, later shared the news on Instagram on October 4, 2024. But since then, not many updates have emerged.

The original Disney movie, released in 2001, became an instant hit. Based on Meg Cabot’s best-selling books, it follows the story of Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary girl who discovers she’s the princess of Genovia. The Princess Diaries launched Anne into stardom and blessed audiences with one of the best onscreen duos: Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews as Mia and Queen Clarissa Renaldi.

Following the success of the original film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released in 2004. Since then, fans have been eagerly demanding a third movie. Recently, there’s been more buzz than ever about The Princess Diaries 3. Hollywood Life has everything you need to know about the highly anticipated sequel.

Will There Be A Princess Diaries 3?

Talk of The Princess Diaries 3 has been happening since 2016. Director Garry Marshall was planning a third movie. “I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago. It looks like we want to do The Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan,” Garry told People in March 2016. The legendary director passed away a few months later in July 2016 due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.

There was also a script at one point. “There is a script for the third movie… There is a script,” Anne revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. Details about the plot in the script have been kept under wraps. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement ended with Mia becoming Queen of Genovia and getting her foot-popping happily ever after with Nicholas. A third movie could take elements of Meg Cabot’s Princess Diaries book series and possibly introduce Mia’s half-sister Olivia Grace.

On November 16, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a third movie was finally in the works at Disney! While the movie is being written by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl), “It’s not clear whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as the down-to-earth royal Mia Thermopolis in the new installment”. It’s also not clear if Julie Andrews will reprise her role. But Anne has expressed interest in returning to the franchise — she also said Julie would be down to do another movie.

In 2024, Mia Thermopolis herself shared the news via Instagram after Variety confirmed it. “Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” the actress captioned the post shared on October 4, 2024.

Princess Diaries 3 Release Date

As of now, there is no official release date for the third film, which will be directed by Adele Lim. The director told Variety, “As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life.” She added, “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Who Is in the Princess Diaries 3 Cast?

Although the cast list has not been revealed yet, the main cast from The Princess Diaries films is fully on board to return for The Princess Diaries 3. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” Anne said on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it, so…”

Julie admitted in 2020 that she’d be “up” to return as Clarisse, but nothing was set in stone yet. “I heard that there might be one,” she said on The Talk. “It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Anne Hathaway] would be lovely again, and sure I’d be up for it.”

"I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Hathaway] would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it.” – @JulieAndrews on a potential “Princess Diary 3” movie. pic.twitter.com/0qY07FlFMi — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 27, 2020

She added, “I think we should wait for—if a script comes in, let’s wait for that. Of course, we wouldn’t have the wonderful Garry Marshall who was the director. He’s passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all.”

Julie was again asked about returning for a third film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles before she received the AFI Life Achievement Award in June 2022. “I don’t know, I think I’m the one — she’s probably still okay for it, but I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don’t know,” Julie told Entertainment Tonight. “It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful,” she explained. “But if not, there will be other things.”

Chris Pine, who joined The Princess Diaries universe as Nicholas in the sequel, told Extra in May 2022 that he would return if the third movie took place “in Los Angeles, I’ll be there… if it’s in L.A. It’s my hometown. I have a lot of pride.”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who played mean girl Lana in the first movie, is totally open to return as well. “If I’m going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo—maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger. She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and [has now] reflected on why that wasn’t okay,” she told Elle.com in 2017.

Two years later in 2019, Mandy revealed to People Now that she would definitely want to see if life kicked Lana “down a few pegs because she was the bully in school [if she comes back]. I’d like to see her is life has come full circle and maybe she’s a little more, well, humble. I would be down!”

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in August 2022, Mandy said she’d “be game” to return for Princess Diaries 3. She also clarified that she’s “heard nothing” about the movie, aside from rumors that it’s happening. “My character was the nemesis to Anne Hathaway’s character in the first film. She was so mean. I feel like maybe there’s no place for her. Although, the other angle is maybe she’s done a 180 and has turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends.”

Heather Matarazzo, who played Mia’s best friend Lily, revealed whether or not she’d return in a 2016 interview in honor of the 15th anniversary of the original movie. “If Annie and Julie are down, of course,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Raven-Symone is all-in for The Princess Diaries 3 if she gets to work with Julie again. “Do I get to sing with Julie Andrews again?! Yeah I’m going back on Princess Diaries 3!” she told Buzzfeed. “If I get to sing with Julie Andrews again that would be awesome! I mean I’m a Mary Poppins fan, so, that’s just heaven for me.”

In 2017, author Meg Cabot admitted to EW that there was interest in The Princess Diaries 3 as a “tribute” to the late Garry Marshall. However, she didn’t know anything more other than a script was out there. “So, who knows? [It] could happen, as we say,” Meg said.

She was “not allowed” to say what a third Princess Diaries film would be about. “I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I’m not allowed,” she noted. “But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”