Prince Jackson Then & Now: See Michael’s Oldest Son Through The Years On His 24th Birthday

Paris Jackson, left, Prince Michael Jackson I and Prince Michael Jackson II on stage during the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool)
Michael Jackson's children Paris, left, and Prince Michael Jackson II accept the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of their father at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II 'Blanket' Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan) *Editorial Use Only*
Prince Jackson, son of the late pop star Michael Jackson sits with uncle Jackie Jackson during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Prince Jackson turns 24 on Feb. 13, but he’s been in the spotlight ever since he was a young child because of his famous father, Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince Jackson, is all grown up. The college graduate, who was just 12 years old when his father died in 2009, turned 24 on Feb. 13, 2021. Despite losing his father at a young age, Prince has thrived and become successful in his own right. In honor of his birthday, we’re taking a look back at how he’s grown up during his years in the spotlight.

Prince Jackson’s transformation through the years. (AP News)

Prince’s mom is Michael’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, who he married in 1996 while pregnant with Prince. Together, they also shared Prince’s younger sister, Paris Jackson, who is now 22. When Michael and Debbie divorced in 1999, the singer got custody of both kids. Prince also has a younger brotherPrince “Blanket” Jackson, now 18, who was born to an anonymous surrogate mother in 2002.

Prince Jackson and his siblings attend a memorial service for their father. (AP News)

The Jackson kids were mostly kept out of the spotlight in the years that followed Michael’s death. However, in more recent years, Prince has been in the public eye a bit more. The 24-year-old still tried to live as normal of a life as possible, though, and even attended college at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

These days, Prince is very passionate about his charity work. At the end of 2020, he worked with Heal Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Baseball Foundation to bring toys to children in need during the holidays. And, yes, he’s on Instagram, where he sometimes even shares photos and videos of himself!

Prince Jackson at a Michael Jackson tribute concert in 2011. (AP News)

“Prince lives a very low key life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2019. “If you met him, you would never in a million years know he was a rich celebrity kid. He’s so down to Earth.” Our source also confirmed that Prince “love” Harley Davidson motorcycles, which is also evident on his Instagram. Of course, he’s also super passionate about his dogs, and shares photos of the pups on social media quite a bit. Check out the gallery above to see how much Prince has grown up through the years!