Politicians React to Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis: Trump, Obama & More

Former President Joe Biden is battling prostate cancer, and he’s received an outpouring of support from friends and peers. But Democrats aren’t the only ones who have expressed well wishes to Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. Even Donald Trump — who has butted heads with Biden for years — wrote a supportive note for the Pennsylvania native.

One day after a spokesperson for Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis, he shared an Instagram selfie of him and Jill alongside the caption, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Below, read the reactions and messages from politicians regarding Biden’s cancer battle.

Barack Obama

Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 18, 2025

The former president shared his best wishes to his friend in an X post, which read, “Michelle [Obama] and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

Donald Trump

Despite his past verbal and social media attacks against Biden, Trump took to Truth Social to extend his condolences to Biden about his diagnosis.

“Melania [Trump] and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump’s post read. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote an Instagram post with a photo of her and Biden in the Oval Office. She captioned it, Doug [Emhoff] and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Bill Clinton

My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter. Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) May 19, 2025

Former President Bill Clinton took to X to share a supportive note for Biden, whom he called his friend and a “fighter.”

“My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter,” he tweeted. “Hillary [Clinton] and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts.”

Hillary Clinton

I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 18, 2025

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also sent well wishes to Biden in a tweet, which read, “I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery.”