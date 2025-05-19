Joe Biden’s Cancer Recovery: Update on How He’s Doing

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joe Biden is facing a new health battle following the announcement of his aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared her support on X, stating, “Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.”

Even President Donald Trump offered well-wishes, stating, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

For more on the former president’s diagnosis and the latest updates on his condition, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know below.

What Type of Cancer Does Joe Biden Have?

Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating a high-grade cancer. The disease has metastasized to his bones, suggesting an advanced stage.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, prostate cancer is a disease that begins in the prostate gland and is one of the most common cancers among men. While many prostate cancers grow slowly and may not cause significant harm, aggressive forms can spread rapidly to other parts of the body, such as bones and lymph nodes.

How Is Joe Biden Doing Today?

As of May 2025, Biden is meeting with his doctors to explore treatment options. According to CBS News and PEOPLE, the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which may allow for effective treatment options.

According to PEOPLE and the BBC, he has expressed gratitude for the public’s support, saying, “Cancer touches us all… Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

Biden also stated, “Man, I’ve learned this journey is full of unexpected turns. But we face them together. And I’m grateful to have this nation behind me.”

How Old Is Joe Biden Now?

Biden is currently 82 years old. He was born on November 20, 1942.

Is There a Cure for Prostate Cancer?

According to the Moffitt Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center, prostate cancer can often be cured if caught early. For advanced cases like Biden’s, treatment may not offer a cure but can effectively manage symptoms and slow the disease’s progression.