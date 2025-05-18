Joe Biden’s Health: Does the Former President Have Cancer?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden has revealed a significant health development: he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Concerns about Biden’s condition have grown following an official statement from his personal office. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement read.

While full details are still unfolding, the news has sparked widespread concern and speculation about what this means for Biden’s long-term health. Here’s what we know so far, and the latest updates on Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

What Cancer Does Joe Biden Have?

Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. The diagnosis was confirmed on May 16, 2025, following medical evaluations prompted by increasing urinary symptoms. His medical team reported a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating a high-grade malignancy.

In a statement released by his personal office, it was noted, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

The statement added, “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

How Old Is Joe Biden?

Biden is currently 82 years old. He was born on November 20, 1942.

During his time in office, Biden became the oldest president in U.S. history, assuming the role at age 78 and leaving office at 82. He later withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, citing some health concerns.