Politicians Joining AOC in Calling for NYC Mayor Adams to Resign: Who Are They?

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing mounting calls to resign from local politicians after he was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday night amid a federal investigation into his mayoral campaign and administration.

A former police captain and Brooklyn borough president, the 64-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. In an address from Gracie Mansion released late Wednesday, he stated, “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers, I would become a target – and a target I became.” Asserting that he will remain in office despite the allegations, Adams added, “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Early Thursday morning, the FBI raided his official residence and seized his phone. Hours later, a 57-page indictment was unsealed, detailing accusations of criminal conduct against Adams related to contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other actions dating back to 2015.

As the federal indictment is unsealed, Mayor Adams is likely to hear increasing calls for his resignation. Here are the politicians, including fellow Democrats, who have already made such comments.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on the mayor to resign, saying the “flood of resignations and vacancies” resulting from various federal probes of administration officials “are threatening government functions.”

“Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Scott Stringer

Scott Stringer, the former New York City comptroller and a Democrat running against Mayor Adams in next year’s primary, stated on Wednesday night that the mayor should “resign for the good of the city,” echoing a sentiment expressed by Ocasio-Cortez.

“Eric Adams is indicted. There is simply zero chance that the wheels of government will move forward full steam ahead. Instead, we are left with a broken-down train wreck of a municipal government,” Stringer said in a statement.

“His legal fight is not our fight. While the mayor focuses on proving his innocence, the rest of us need to concentrate on the business of the city—building affordable housing, educating our kids, and keeping this city safe.”

Brad Lander

Brad Lander, the current New York City comptroller, who is also running for mayor, echoed the sentiment.

“First and foremost, this is a sad day for New Yorkers. Trust in public institutions — especially City Hall — is essential for our local democracy to function and for our city to flourish. The hardworking people of New York City deserve a city government and leadership they can trust. Right now, they don’t have it. Mayor Adams, like all New Yorkers, deserves due process, the presumption of innocence, and his day in court. However, it is clear that defending himself against serious federal charges will require a significant amount of the time and attention needed to govern this great city. The most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands. At this urgent moment, the City’s leaders must focus on how we can best enable steady governance so that New York City can move forward and thrive. As the comptroller of the city, I will do everything I can to help ensure this happens.” Jessica Ramos Jessica Ramos, a progressive New York State senator from Queens, stopped short of calling for Adams to step down but suggested he has lost the ability to govern. “Today is a difficult day for New York City. No one wants to see our leaders fail, and these charges against Mayor Adams feel like a profound betrayal. As a lifelong New Yorker and a public servant, I am heartbroken by what we’ve witnessed under this administration. When New Yorkers put their trust in Mayor Adams to revive a city in mourning and an economic tailspin, they hoped for a new beginning. Instead, life has only gotten harder. The mayor has a fundamental responsibility to be hones with New Yorkers. That is the first and most important part of the job. So we cannot — and should not — ignore these allegations of corruption. If convicted, it would be a grievous abuse of power and a betrayal to voters, taxpayers, and working families. Like me, Mayor Adams grew up in a working-class family and dedicated himself to public service. And while I believe he wants to see New York City thrive, his actions in office suggest he has confused his own interests with those of the city. Over the past two and a half years, this administration has made the city more expensive, while those close to the mayor have benefited financially. That’s a betrayal of every hardworking New Yorker. Weeks of FBI raids, indictments, and resignations have shaken our city. Right now, New Yorkers feel frustrated and abandoned. This, above all else, is unforgivable. A new day for our city is long overdue.”

Zellnor Myrie

Zellnor Myrie, a state senator from Brooklyn who is also running for mayor against Adams, joined the chorus.

“This is a sad day for the city, and especially painful for so many Black New Yorkers who put our hope and faith in this Mayor.

We live in the greatest city in the world — and the Mayor must be fully focused on delivering for the millions who call it home. Many like my parents come here in search of opportunity; others like myself are born and raised by this vibrant city. Each New Yorker deserves a Mayor who is dedicated to serving our communities, and who upholds the dignity and integrity this office requires.

We need a leader who is fully focused, without distraction, on the enormous challenges we face — from housing affordability to public safety. A mayor under the weight of a serious indictment can no longer do that — and today I am calling on him to resign.”

Other elected officials who have called for Adams to step down include State Senators Gustavo Rivera, Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport; City Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán and Alexa Avilés; and Assemblymembers Emily Gallagher and Phara Souffrant Forrest.