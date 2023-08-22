‘Perfect Match’ Season 2: Everything To Know About The Netflix Reality Show’s Return

Perfect Match is a reality dating show on Netflix.

is a reality dating show on Netflix. Stars from other Netflix reality shows compete on Perfect Match.

Perfect Match was renewed for season 2 in April 2023.

Romance has never been so messy. Perfect Match brought together single stars from various Netflix shows for an epic debut season in 2023. Stars from Love Is Blind, The Circle, and more compete in challenges in pairs to see who’s a perfect match, and who just isn’t meant to be. New singles also enter the show to create more chaos — something every reality show needs.

Season 1 of Perfect Match was a big success for Netflix. The streamer ordered another season of the show to give more single reality stars a chance at flirting and competing. Here’s everything we know so far about Perfect Match season 2.

Has Perfect Match Been Renewed For Season 2?

Netflix officially renewed Perfect Match for season 2 on April 18, 2023. Nobody was surprised about the renewal since season one performed well on Netflix when it premiered in February 2023. The series spent five weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list, reaching the Top 10 TV lists in 58 countries, according to Deadline.

When Will Season 2 Of Perfect Match Air?

The release date for Perfect Match season 2 has yet to be announced. According to online bloggers, season 2 started filming in August 2023. That means the show will probably return sometime around Valentine’s Day 2024. The entire first season of the show, which featured 12 episodes, came out on Netflix on February 14, 2023.

Who Will Appear In Perfect Match Season 2?

It’s anybody’s guess who will be on Perfect Match season 2. Netflix will wait until closer to the premiere to unveil the full cast. But we can expect to see stars from Netflix’s other hit shows on season 2. It’s unclear if anyone from season 1 will return.

The Perfect Match season 1 cast featured Bartise Bowden, LC Chamblin, Shayne Jansen, Damian Powers, and Diamond Jack from Love Is Blind, Georgia Hassarati, Chloe Veitch, Izzy Fairthorne, Francesca Farago, and Chase DeMoor from Too Hot Too Handle, Joey Sasso, Nick Uhlenhuth, Ines Tazi, Mitchell Eason, Savannah Palacio, and Calvin Crooks from The Circle, Colony Reeves and Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere from Selling Tampa, Dom Gabriel and Will Richardson from The Mole, Kariselle Snow from Sexy Beasts, Abbey Humphreys from Twentysomethings, and Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum.

Who Is Still Together From Season 1 Of Perfect Match?

All of the couples from Perfect Match season 1 broke up after the season, including the winners Georgina and Dom. Georgina went on to date Harry Jowsey but they eventually split. Kariselle and Joey, and Chloe and Shayne, also left the show in relationships, but both pairs split up not long after. Hopefully the Perfect Match season 2 cast has better luck with love!