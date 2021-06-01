‘The Circle’ Star DeLeesa St. Agathe Welcomes Baby #2 With Husband Trevor — Congrats

This is no deception – DeLeesa St. Agathe, star of season two of ‘The Circle,’ just became a mother to a beautiful baby girl named Tori Sky!

“Welcome to the world, Tori Sky,” DeLeesa St. Agathe announced on May 31. Deleesa, best known for her successful run on season two of Netflix’s The Circle, shared that she and her husband, Trevor St. Agathe, had grown their family by one more. In the first photo of the IG Gallery, their precious newborn was wrapped up in a floral-patterned blanket with a matching headband. The second pic showed both mother and baby catching some much-needed Zzz’s. The announcement was too cute for words – and some fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Welcome auntie baby!!!” commented Terilisha, a recording artist and Deleesa’s fellow contestant on The Circle. “Seeing you prepare to come into this world was one of the most beautiful (and scary) things I’ve ever seen! DeLeesa I am so proud of you! You did so good Congratulations Trevor and Toni and Prince lol … The Saint Family is growing.” “Come awn miss tori sky!! Congrats to you girl!” added Courtney Revolution, another contestant on the second season of the catfish-themed show. Other fans and friends weighed in with “congratulations” and other messages of love.

Trevor also shared the news to his Instagram page. “welcome to the world, Tori Sky,” he captioned a shot of his girl in her floral wrapping (and a second shot of him holding his new baby to his chest. “We needed you more than you’d ever know.”

DeLeesa, who shares a 1-year-old daughter, Toni, with her husband Trevor, told Entertainment Tonight that she learned she was pregnant while filming The Circle. “I found out while I was in the apartment,” DeLeesa told ET. “I was getting all the symptoms I was getting when I was pregnant with my daughter, and I mentioned it to the producer, ‘You know, I think I might be pregnant.'” She said that the show’s producers asked her to take a pregnancy test a few times while on the show to confirm the news, and that Trevor didn’t find out until the very end of filming!

“I told him at the finale,” shared DeLeesa, per Entertainment Tonight. What made this more hilarious is that DeLeesa pretended to be Trevor on The Circle, all while she was carrying his unborn daughter. Upon finding out that he was going to be a dad for a second time, Trevor said that it was a “Major bombshell…My mind was completely blown at the point.”

“The fact that I even made it on the show is a blessing,” she told PEOPLE in May 2021. “The fact that I found out that I was pregnant, that I’m having another baby is a blessing. The fact that I freaking won is a blessing. The fact that I worked with these amazing people is a blessing. [It’s] a blessing on blessing on blessing on blessing,”