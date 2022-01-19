See Pics

‘The Circle’ Star Sammie Cimarelli Pregnant With First Child — Congrats

Sammie Cimarelli
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York World Premiere of "Don't Look Up", New York, United States - 05 Dec 2021
Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles arriving at the View promoting her new book The Gift Of Forgiviness a day after callin her husband Chris Pratt The Greatest Gift Ever Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Ref: SPL5155866 110320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Dior dress with Tiffany and Co. jewelry arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up', New York City, United States - 06 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
News Writer

The reality star is expecting her first child with her actor boyfriend Spence Moore II! The pair announced that Sammie is pregnant in a pair of Instagram posts.

Congratulations to Sammie Cimarelli and Spence Moore II! The 27-year-old Circle star announced that she’s pregnant with a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday January 18. Sammie showed off her baby bump as her 24-year-old boyfriend’s hands were wrapped around her stomach in the first photo, which included a caption that simply read “2022” with a white heart emoji.

In the second photo, Sammie and Spence seemed so in love with each other. She sat on the We Are Who We Are actor’s lap, as he placed his hand on her baby bump. They both rocked all-black outfits and looked absolutely smitten with each other. In the final photo, Sammie kneeled alone on a couch with a white shirt, showing off her baby bump. Spence also posted a video of some behind the scenes clips from their pregnancy photoshoot set to Al Green’s “Simply Beautiful.” The video included him dancing with Sammie, the couple holding hands and kissing. “Everything I wanted,” he wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Sammie gets excited on ‘The Circle.’ ( Netflix)

Sammie came in third place on the first season of The Circle, and the first and second place winners commented to congratulate their co-star on becoming a mom! “Woah major plot twist!!! This is f**kin dope dude. Congrats to you guys,” winner Joey Sasso wrote. Runner-up Shubham Goell also complimented her and said she was going to be a great parent! “You’re going to be the best mom!” he wrote. “Congrats to you both!”

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Sheer Outfits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More

Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015 WEARING GIVENCHY
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Ralph and Russo

Sammie poses on the red carpet with Joey and Shubham. ( Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Other contestants showed Sammie plenty of love and gave her some well-wishes. “Congratulations I couldn’t think of a better blessing and a better woman to be a mother,” Chanel Capra wrote and even offered to babysit, if she ever needs! Everyone seems really happy for the soon-to-be parents.

Sammie isn’t the only star from The Circle to become a parent! Season 2 winner DeLeesa St. Agathe became a mom for the second time in May 2021, when she welcomed her second daughter Tori Sky to the world. The reality star posted a photo of her newborn shortly after her birth on May 31.

 