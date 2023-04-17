‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: The Cast, Possible Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

‘Love Is Blind’ is a popular dating reality show on Netflix that debuted in 2020

The fourth season of the show dropped in March 2023, and its reunion aired live in April 2023

The next season could debut by the end of 2023

Love Is Blind Season 4 proved that people can truly fall in love without ever seeing each other — but that doesn’t mean things will work out. The show followed five couples who got engaged after dating in individual “pods” without being able to see each other. By the finale episode, three original couples were engaged, and a new one had formed. At the end of it all, Love Is Blind viewers watched Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi say, “I do,” at the alter, while Micah Lussier and Paul Peden went their separate ways.

The entire season was filled with sweet moments but also had its fair share of tortuous and awkward scenes. The reunion episode included all of those moments as well — including a painful 90-minute delay due to Netflix being unable to handle the influx of users for the live-streamed event. On the bright side, so many people logged on that there surely is enough popularity for another season to be on the way. Read on to learn all there is to know about Season 5 of Love Is Blind.

Has ‘Love Is Blind’ Been Renewed For Season 5?

Love Is Blind was renewed for a fifth season even before its fans crashed Netflix on April 16, 2023. In a Feb. 2022 press release, the hit dating reality show was renewed through Season 5 after its second season “marked five consecutive weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list for English-language TV series”. The announcement revealed that Season 3 would air in 2022, and two more seasons would film after that.

Who Will Appear On ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5′?

The cast for Love Is Blind Season 5 has not been announced, but it has been chosen. In fact, co-host Nick Lachey even revealed the entire fifth season has already been filmed. “We’ve filmed five seasons,” he told Women’s Health in March 2023. “Every single [season] has been so different from the others, so that’s what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective.”

Fans will likely see Nick and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, back to host the fifth season. No hosting mixups were announced, and since the season has been filmed, it’s safe to say they stayed put with the show they helped bring to life in 2020.

Where Was Season 5 Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Filmed?

Although Love is Blind Season 5 was filmed — meaning producers 100 percent picked a city to host the show — the location has yet to be revealed. The show can take place anywhere across America, so it’s tough to pinpoint a specific city. However, fans can take Atlanta, Ga., Chicago, Ill., Dallas, Texas, and Seattle, Wash. off the list, as the first four seasons were filmed in the bustling cities, respectively.

It is important to note, however, that a casting producer for Love Is Blind named Mary Myers posted a casting call (seen here) on her Instagram page in 2022, which revealed the show was looking for singles searching for their perfect match in Washington, D.C., Charlotte, N.C., Detroit, Mich., and Tampa, Fa. Perhaps, the answer is in one of these four cities!

When Will Season 5 Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Air?

The release date of the next season of the hit dating series is up in the air, but looking at the release pattern thus far, it can be here before the end of 2023, or early 2024 at the latest. The premiere season of Love Is Blind was released in Feb. 2020, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sophomore season didn’t come out until Feb. 2022. Season 3 dropped in Oct. 2022, while Season 4 debuted in March 2023. If Season 5 follows the time frame of the previous two seasons, it would be here for Aug. or Sept. 2023.

What Has Been Revealed About ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5?

Few specifics are known about Love Is Blind Season 5, but in his chat with Women’s Health, Nick confirmed that fans will continue to see diverse couples. “There is quite a bit of diversity in the casting,” he noted. “Speaking as someone who’s there [sic] from day one, and sees all the people that are there from day one, I do think that they’ve [the casting directors] done a good job of trying to cast diversely and will continue to. You’ll see that in season three and four and five.”