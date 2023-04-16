‘Love Is Blind’s Zack Accuses His Ex-Fiancé Irina Of Being On Show ‘To Get Fans’

Zack Goytowski minced no words when he was addressing his and Irina Solomonova‘s failed engagement on Love Is Blind during the Season 4 Reunion on April 16. “You did a lot things that hurt a lot of people, including me,” he told her during the live reunion. “You only see 10 percent of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that’s just unbelievable,” he continued. “If we’re real, you went on this show to get fans.”

Zack’s bold statement came after Irina tearfully explained how much she regretted how rude she was to Zack after they got engaged while blindly dating in the Love Is Blind pods a year ago. She confirmed that she was immediately turned off as soon as she saw Zack — but said it had nothing to do with his appearance. “[I felt] instant uncomfort. I felt scared, and I didn’t feel safe,” the business owner admitted. She said that while she felt these things, she thought it was only fair to give her relationship with Zack a chance since they formed such a special connection in the pods.

Although Zack does not believe she took anything seriously from the start, he let her know that he “genuinely” forgives her. “I really don’t hold anything against you,” he stated before addressing fans’ criticism on the cast as a whole. “There’s so many people out there who wanna attack the cast on the show, and you have no idea … everybody who made a mistake on the show has been punished enough for the entire world to see them at their worst,” the criminal defense attorney explained. “We all did something stupid. I 100 percent forgive you, Irina.”

This is a developing story…