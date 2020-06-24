‘Love Is Blind’s LC & Mark Cuevas Split After Reddit User Claims He Was ‘Dating’ Another Woman

Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin thanked a Reddit user for saving her from ‘dating another liar.’ The anonymous person claimed Mark Cuevas had been ‘dating’ another woman.

Despite starring on Love is Blind, Lauren “LC” Chamblin couldn’t unsee a Reddit post that claimed Mark Cuevas was dating another woman — so she up and left him! On June 16, an anonymous Reddit user shared a now-deleted post called “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!” Well, this was “awkward” for LC, who jumped into the comments to reveal that she had given love with her former co-star another shot in May.

Never trust a guy that talks shit about his ex girlfriend and says she’s “crazy” because he was without a doubt the one that made her “crazy.” — Lauren Chamblin (LC) (@123LaurenMarie) June 23, 2020

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May,” Lauren wrote, adding a curious face emoji and steaming face emoji. She continued, “Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you would like more information! But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

However, LC and Mark later revealed that their relationship had not yet been officially exclusive. “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of Covid-19, but that’s over now,” Lauren said in a statement, obtained by People on June 23. Mark even commented on the split, telling the outlet, “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best.”

While these statements sounded amicable enough, LC took to Twitter with less-than-happy sentiments. “Never trust a guy that talks shit about his ex girlfriend and says she’s ‘crazy’ because he was without a doubt the one that made her ‘crazy,'” LC tweeted on June 23, although she didn’t mention Mark’s name. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Lauren and Mark for comment.

Mark and LC had blind dates with one another on Love is Blind, but Mark ultimately proposed to Jessica Batten (who’s now his ex) on Netflix’s new dating show that premiered in Feb. 2020. Jessica chimed into the drama when Instagram user @ashtennicole_fit commented on a news post about Mark and LC’s split, writing, “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”

In response, Jessica wrote, “Wow. News to me, I only knew about one.” HollywoodLife has also tried to reach Mark for comment on these separate claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.