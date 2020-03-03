Amber Pike will not cut Jessica Batten any slack in the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion! She accuses Jessica of being ‘so fake’ and ‘sheisty’ after witnessing her co-star flirt with Matt Barnett, whom Amber became engaged to on the show.

Now that Love Is Blind is out on Netflix, Amber Pike, 25, finally saw what happened behind her back — and she wasn’t amused. In fact, she was enraged after watching fellow contestant Jessica Batten, 34, flirt with Matt Barnett, 27, on the small screen…after he proposed to Amber. Although these events happened about a year and a half before the reunion was taped, which will air on March 5, Amber doesn’t show any mercy towards Jessica!

“I confronted Matt about Jessica and I said, ‘What the hell? What’s the hell going on here?'” Amber recalls in the upcoming reunion. She’s referring to a conversation that played out between Matt and Jessica in the show; you see, Jessica was once convinced she and Matt would get engaged, before Matt chose Amber. “He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out and he shouldn’t have said that. That it wasn’t how he meant it,” Amber explains. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s not how you meant it. I believe you.’ I trusted him. As far as I was concerned, there was nothing after the fact.”

But, in Amber’s eyes, something “after the fact” did happen — on Jessica’s end. “So to see [Jessica] throwing herself at him in Mexico? B–ch, you’re sheisty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake,” Amber rants, directly addressing Jessica now. She really tears into Jessica, adding, “I think you’re a very disingenuine person, and you know what? I hope seeing this, you do grow from it, because that is not what the world needs, is women that go behind people’s backs like that. You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged. He made his choice.”

[SPOILER ALERT] After she didn’t receive a proposal from Matt, Jessica went on to become engaged to another contestant: Mark Cuevas, 24. Jessica infamously left Mark at the altar, while Amber and Matt actually tied the knot! You can watch Jessica’s reaction to Amber’s accusations in the rest of the clip above.